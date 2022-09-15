Read full article on original website
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: What do you think of us now?
No question about it. The Oklahoma football team that showed up and showed out at Nebraska on Saturday was not the same team we saw in the Sooners first two wins of the season. And that’s not meant as a criticism of Oklahoma’s first two games. But this week it...
klkntv.com
Nebraska DC Erik Chinander fired following loss to Oklahoma
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Just one week after the firing of head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go. This comes a day after Nebraska lost 49-14 against No. 6 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph released a statement Sunday announcing the...
Oklahoma football: Best thing I saw from OU’s hammering of Huskers
Oklahoma football got off to another slow start in its first road test of the season against longtime former conference rival Nebraska, but it was just the calm before the storm as far as the Cornhuskers were concerned. The Sooners were held to 12 yards in five plays to open...
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Nebraska Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma running back Eric Gray met with the media after OU's 49-14 win over Nebraska.
Nebraska Football: Recruiting turmoil starts after Chinander firing
When the Nebraska football program announced that Scott Frost would no longer lead it, the reactions from current players and recruits was interesting if only because there wasn’t a great deal of blowback. However, now that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go, it appears that the turmoil has officially started.
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear
FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
Visitors and recruits on the sidelines for Huskers and Sooners
Nebraska hosted a number of commits and offered 2024 and 2025 prospect for the matchup with Oklahoma on Saturday. Here's a look at who was on the sidelines before the game.
blackchronicle.com
Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU
We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Oklahoma joins top 4, Penn State enters mix
It would be difficult to overstate what this victory can do for the program. Suddenly, a run to the Pac-12 title game is a possibility. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
KOCO
Bull riding fans fill Paycom Center for first-of-its-kind event
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bull riding fans filled the Paycom Center for a first-of-its-kind event. On Friday, the stars of the show made their way around town. KOCO 5 got to meet the bulls and the riders make up Oklahoma’s own professional bull riding team. They’re confident they’ll be...
blackchronicle.com
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
KOCO
Oklahoma-owned small businesses set up shop at state fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of shops are set up at the state fair and a lot of them are Oklahoma-owned small businesses. Local shops feature everything from snacks to soap, and they said this is what the fair is all about. "We had someone come in yesterday and said...
Truck hauling 105 cattle overturns in Oklahoma City, troopers say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A cattle hauler carrying 105 cattle overturned on Sunday in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the truck overturned just after 10:30 a.m. on I-44 northbound at Southwest 59th Street. Troopers said in a press release the 105 cattle are being loaded into...
OKC housing availability affected by Airbnb, other homeshares biz
There has been a surge in the number of homes used exclusively for short-term rentals, or “homeshares,” affecting housing availability. The post OKC housing availability affected by Airbnb, other homeshares biz appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Parts of Interstate 35 completely closed in Oklahoma City for resurfacing project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Parts of Interstate 35 are now completely closed in Oklahoma City for a resurfacing project. It will be a traffic headache this weekend. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation warns drivers to avoid I-35 southbound from I-44 to I-40 until it re-opens on Monday. If you are...
OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo
Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
KOCO
Police search for suspects after drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police searched for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City. On Saturday night, police reported a drive-by shooting near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue where a person had been shot in the leg. Police told KOCO 5 that a white sedan drove off...
Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue. A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove...
FanSided
