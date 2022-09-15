ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: What do you think of us now?

No question about it. The Oklahoma football team that showed up and showed out at Nebraska on Saturday was not the same team we saw in the Sooners first two wins of the season. And that’s not meant as a criticism of Oklahoma’s first two games. But this week it...
NORMAN, OK
klkntv.com

Nebraska DC Erik Chinander fired following loss to Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Just one week after the firing of head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go. This comes a day after Nebraska lost 49-14 against No. 6 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph released a statement Sunday announcing the...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Recruiting turmoil starts after Chinander firing

When the Nebraska football program announced that Scott Frost would no longer lead it, the reactions from current players and recruits was interesting if only because there wasn’t a great deal of blowback. However, now that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go, it appears that the turmoil has officially started.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear

FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU

We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma-owned small businesses set up shop at state fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of shops are set up at the state fair and a lot of them are Oklahoma-owned small businesses. Local shops feature everything from snacks to soap, and they said this is what the fair is all about. "We had someone come in yesterday and said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
97ZOK

A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo

Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

FanSided

