ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Grandparents lunch held at East Aiken School of the Arts

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CZUN_0hx4GHcB00

Grandparents were able to come eat with their grandchildren at East Aiken School of the Arts this week during the grandparent lunches.

On Thursday, grandparents of third graders packed the school to eat lunch and enjoy some cake while they were there. East Aiken Principal Lisa Fallaw said this is the first time they've been able to hold this event since 2019.

“We absolutely love having our grandparents in, and this is a great week to celebrate them,” Fallaw said. "We're just excited to have them back in.”

The theme of the week was “Loving Our Grandparents is a Piece of Cake,” which meant that each student and grandparent got a piece of cake after lunch.

“It's been a really sweet week and it's been a really great week,” Fallaw said. “It's been great to see our kids interacting with their grandparents and it's great to see the grandparents being able to come back into the building.”

One of those grandparents was George Hagan, who ate lunch twice at the school with both of his grandkids, one is in first grade and the other is in third grade.

“I just enjoy being with my granddaughters. It's just fun, it's not something you normally do, it's just special when you get to come in the school…it's always excited to come in and see (my grandchild) at school,” Hagan said.

During the event there was a backdrop where grandparents and students could have their pictures taken for $5. The money from that fundraiser goes to help get necessary items for students, Fallaw said.

While this was a special week for grandparents to come to the school, Fallaw said grandparents and parents can come eat lunch at the school at other times if they would like.

“It has been a tremendous turnout and a lot of joy this week and that's what it's suppose to be about, so we're just glad we can get back to doing some of the things we did pre-COVID," Fallaw said. "So we're back to normal and we love it."

Comments / 0

Related
wfxg.com

Arts in the Heart returns 'bigger and better' than before

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta's Arts in the Heart festival brings different cultures to downtown. Community members filled the street at Saturday's event. Attendees enjoyed food, music, art and live performances. The full festival has not made a return since the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's way better than it was before...There...
AUGUSTA, GA
Newberry Observer

“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Society
City
Aiken, SC
wgac.com

Things To Do In And Around Augusta This Weekend

There are plenty of things to do in and around Augusta this weekend. The weather is going to be perfect to enjoy everything from Border Bash to Arts In The Heart. Advanced Badges are $12 per person, children 10 and under are free. Badges are $15 per person starting Sept....
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Downtown Augusta to get new microenterprise center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A big investment is coming to downtown Augusta. It is called a microenterprise center and those behind it hope it will help small businesses throughout the city. The center will be funded by a $2.3 million investment and will soon join businesses on Broad Street. Downtown...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Community Theatre holds open house to celebrate 70th season

The Aiken community had a chance to take a peek behind the stage of the Aiken Community Theatre Saturday. The Aiken Community Theatre held an open house Saturday to let the residents of Aiken and the surrounding area know about its 70th season and that the theater is back following the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-mandated shutdowns to slow the spread of the virus.
AIKEN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Joy
Aiken Standard

Dr. Bryan Riley: University professor works to help his community

Dr. Bryan Riley has a passion for helping his community. Riley, who is from Aiken, is currently a professor at the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Clemson University. He got started in electrical engineering in high school. He said a math teacher directed him to a program at DuPont Savannah River Plant, which is now the Savannah River Site.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

AU Health tightens overnight access by visitors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health has changed after-hours hospital access in an effort to enhance safety for patients and team members. Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily and on weekends/holidays, visitors will enter AU Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Georgia through Entrance F, which is next to the Emergency Department on Harper Street.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit in Graniteville on Saturday

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The 9/11 “Never Forget” Mobile Exhibit will be open for the viewing public on Saturday, September 17th. The exhibit will take place at Christian Heritage Church located at 285 Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville, South Carolina starting at 9 A.M. until 3 P.M. According to organizers, the 83-foot tractor-trailer travels the […]
GRANITEVILLE, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard Publisher RJ Benner welcomed to community

Aiken Standard Publisher RJ Benner was welcomed to the area Monday evening. The newspaper hosted a meet-and-greet for Benner, who began his role as publisher and advertising director Sept. 12. Benner said he was looking forward to building and maintaining relationships in the community. "I definitely want to be active,"...
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Art
The Post and Courier

International duo to perform free concert in Aiken

Internationally renowned classical concert ensemble Duo Beaux Arts will perform a free concert in Aiken on Sept. 24. The program will feature solo and duet masterworks by Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann and Mendelssohn. Highlights include Fantasy in F minor by Schubert, Beethoven's Rondo, and Mendelssohn's Allegro Brilliant. International competition winning ensemble...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Gloverville food bank gets a renovation from grocery store

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - SEPTEMBER IS HUNGER ACTION MONTH AND A GLOVERVILLE FOOD BANK RECENTLY RECEIVED A MAKEOVER THAT they say WILL FILL A NEED IN A BIG WAY IN THE COMING MONTHS. CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF SOUTH CAROLINA, SITE ADMINISTRATOR JOELY LEGUIZAMON SAYS THERE HAS ALWAYS BEEN A NEED, BUT IT HAS BECOME GREATER IN RECENT MONTHS. DUE TO INFLATION, KEEPING THE FOOD PANTRY STOCKED HAS BEEN particularly CHALLENGing. BUT, THANKS TO THE AWARD, IT HAS BECOME A LITTLE BIT EASIER.
GLOVERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WRDW-TV

Bus line launches express routes from Augusta, elsewhere in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add more than a dozen cities that can be reached from Augusta without changing buses. The new routes will leave from the Augusta Transit Center at 1546 Broad St. Also served by the new route will be:. Aiken, S.C.,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

3 more schools tighten rules on kids at football games

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County and Jefferson County in Georgia and Allendale County in South Carolina are the latest school districts to adjust policies at football games with an eye toward student safety. In Burke County, the new rules include that children under 14 won’t be allowed in the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Allendale County tightens rules on kids at football games

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like some other local districts, Allendale County schools are adjusting policies at athletic events with an eye toward student safety. The new rules for Allendale-Fairfax High School “are in place to offer an environment that promotes safety and a positive fan experience,” Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore wrote Wednesday.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

FOTAS: Aiken County Animal Shelter excellent example of doing things right

My friend Linda and I recently visited the Aiken County Animal Shelter to drop off some donations We were there right at opening time and received a very warm welcome. I asked Kathy, a representative of FOTAS, if we could walk through and look at the dogs and pups, to which she graciously agreed.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
186
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy