Grandparents lunch held at East Aiken School of the Arts

Grandparents were able to come eat with their grandchildren at East Aiken School of the Arts this week during the grandparent lunches.

On Thursday, grandparents of third graders packed the school to eat lunch and enjoy some cake while they were there. East Aiken Principal Lisa Fallaw said this is the first time they've been able to hold this event since 2019.

“We absolutely love having our grandparents in, and this is a great week to celebrate them,” Fallaw said. "We're just excited to have them back in.”

The theme of the week was “Loving Our Grandparents is a Piece of Cake,” which meant that each student and grandparent got a piece of cake after lunch.

“It's been a really sweet week and it's been a really great week,” Fallaw said. “It's been great to see our kids interacting with their grandparents and it's great to see the grandparents being able to come back into the building.”

One of those grandparents was George Hagan, who ate lunch twice at the school with both of his grandkids, one is in first grade and the other is in third grade.

“I just enjoy being with my granddaughters. It's just fun, it's not something you normally do, it's just special when you get to come in the school…it's always excited to come in and see (my grandchild) at school,” Hagan said.

During the event there was a backdrop where grandparents and students could have their pictures taken for $5. The money from that fundraiser goes to help get necessary items for students, Fallaw said.

While this was a special week for grandparents to come to the school, Fallaw said grandparents and parents can come eat lunch at the school at other times if they would like.

“It has been a tremendous turnout and a lot of joy this week and that's what it's suppose to be about, so we're just glad we can get back to doing some of the things we did pre-COVID," Fallaw said. "So we're back to normal and we love it."