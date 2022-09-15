Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Most restrictions lifted in Douglas County fire protection district
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas Fire Protective Association has announced that public use restrictions on forest lands they manage will be reduced to low levels on September 19, meaning that most activities will be allowed at all hours of the day. The loosened restrictions go into effect at noon on...
KDRV
FireWatch: ODF & BLM lower fire risk levels, though still high with restrictions
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- The Bureau of Land Management and Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District are announcing this morning reduced fire danger risk levels in Southwest Oregon to take effect overnight. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says its lands' fire risk level is lowering from Extreme...
kezi.com
Rain chances in the valleys
Good Monday afternoon! I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. A southeast wind has brought smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire into parts of the Willamette Valley today. Air quality readings have deteriorated to hazardous in Oakridge and unhealthy in Eugene. The air quality will improve in the next 1-2 days as we have an increased chance of rain along with an expected shift in our wind direction.
oregontoday.net
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
Emerald Media
Growing Cedar Creek Wildfire displaces Oakridge area residents
The sky over Oakridge was orange on Sept. 9 when officials issued a Level 3 evacuation order for the city. Martin Nelson, who’s lived in Oakridge for 18 years, evacuated his home the same day. Unsure of how long the wildfire would be blazing, Nelson slept in his car for two nights on the S. Pioneer Street bridge parking lot in Lowell.
oregontoday.net
DINT makes Dent in Fentanyl, Sept. 19
On August 30, 2022, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana operation occurring in the remote timber area in Tiller, Oregon. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives seized and destroyed 15,925 marijuana plants, 4,120 pounds of processed marijuana, and seized three firearms. The illegal operation was occurring on privately owned land, surrounded by federal timber land. Parts of the operation were also being conducted on the federal timber land. In addition to the unlawful manufacture of marijuana, detectives found multiple unpermitted structures, trash, debris, and human waste spread throughout the property. Water was also being illegally impounded and diverted to holding tanks on the property to be used for the illegal operation. Multiple individuals attempted to flee on foot from law enforcement. The following individuals were arrested and transported to the Douglas County Jail: Leonel Sanchez Correa, 28 years of age, from Modesto, California; Eduardo Zuniga Mora, 26 years of age, Unknown address; Jose Luis Perez Hernandez, 25 years of age, Unknown address; Jacob Salomon Perez Hernandez, 22 years of age, Unknown address; Luis Mora Rivas, 56 years of age, from Santa Rosa, California; Luis Mora Fernandez, 28 years of age, from Santa Rosa, California; Avelino Salomon Cerrano, 42 years of age, Unknown address; Braulio Gomez Tapia, 49 years of age, Unknown address. This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. DINT was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, United States Forest Service, Winston Police Department, Douglas County Watermaster, and Douglas County Code Enforcement.
KDRV
Bureau of Land Management Medford District revises public land closures as Rum Creek Fire activity decreases
GALICE, Ore-- Thanks to progress made by firefighters on the Rum Creek Fire, the Bureau of Land Management Grants Pass Field Office is reopening some areas of public lands near the Rum Creek Fire. The closure area is bound to the north by the Rogue River and Lower Grave Creek...
Cedar Creek Fire now over 110K acres, still 0% contained
With the Cedar Creek Fire now spanning more than 110,000 acres, local residents are being warned evacuation levels may be moved back up depending on the blaze's activity.
kezi.com
Wildland fire contained near North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A wildfire near Transpacific Parkway was contained after a combined effort from several fire protection agencies on Friday, the North Bay Fire District reported. According to NBFD, firefighters were dispatched just before noon on September 16. upon arrival, they reportedly found a wildland fire moving through...
klcc.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
kqennewsradio.com
DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night. 40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering. Roseburg Police said around 9:00...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies checked on a victim in the 1000 block of Southeast Booth Avenue in Roseburg following a call indicating there had been a verbal disturbance between the victim and a 40-year old male suspect. The victim said two days earlier the suspect had strangled her, squeezing her neck and covering her mouth, making her unable to breathe. The victim was provided resources by Adapt and given a courtesy ride.
KTVL
ASK 10: What's being built at the intersection of Merlin Road and Monument Drive?
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — News10 viewer Steve M. wrote in asking, "What is going to be built at the large cleared land at the intersection of merlin road and monument drive I5 exit 61?" Thanks for asking, Steve!. According to Josephine County Property Data mapping, this tax lot is zoned...
KDRV
FireWatch: reward offered for Prospect-area arson suspect arrest information
PROSPECT, Ore. -- Fire investigators are using a reward today to stimulate tips toward the arrest of an arson suspect. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says a $1,500 reward is available "for information leading to an arrest following several fires determined to be arson in northeastern Jackson County this fire season."
KTVL
Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County
Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
MEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM
The Medford Police Department is now taking to the skies to help fight crime. The Drone Response Team, comprised of three officers, will assist with many tasks, from searching for missing and endangered individuals to providing a bird’s eye view when tracking fleeing suspects. The drones will also greatly enhance crash and crime scene reconstruction and, in some cases, eliminate the need of commissioning additional on scene resources.
kqennewsradio.com
ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove police in spotlight as witnesses recall beating of a mentally ill man
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Witnesses recall the moments they watched as 27-year-old Alexander Harrelson, who is autistic and has schizophrenia, get repeatedly punched by Cottage Grove police officers. Duane Raley said it was the afternoon of September 1; he was walking into Bookmine off Main Street when he saw Harrelson...
