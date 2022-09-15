Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia Communities in Schools program launches website, receives donation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced Monday the launch of the official website for her nonprofit education initiative, Communities In Schools West Virginia. “I am beyond thrilled to have our CIS website up and running,” said First Lady Justice. “A lot...
WVNews
Department of Tourism announces inaugural class of West Virginia Chef Ambassadors
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Tourism tapped the expertise of nine local chefs across the state to serve as the first-ever class of West Virginia chef ambassadors. The chefs were honored at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism that took place in Huntington last...
WVNews
Attendance, participation likely to improve this school year in West Virginia's schools
Students and teachers across West Virginia have started school over the course of the last few weeks for what is broadly looking to be the first normal school year after the last couple were marred by various COVID-related holdups. Hopes are high due to the overall return to normalcy that...
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd JROTC welcomes West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday the U.S. Army JROTC program at Robert. C Byrd High School conducted an Honor Guard and Color Guard to welcome West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to the school. Warner served in the U.S. Army and is a graduate of the...
WVNews
Child welfare system experiencing big shortages
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Workforce shortages in West Virginia’s child welfare system continue to impact children and families throughout the state. Jeffrey Pack, commissioner of the DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services, told members of the legislative Joint Committee on Children and Families during their recent interim meeting that current child welfare workforce shortages are “hovering” around 30%.
WVNews
Low-interest loans available following storms in WVa
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia...
WVNews
Competitive Power Ventures selects West Virginia for 'multi-billion-dollar' project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Competitive Power Ventures has selected West Virginia for a natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture and storage. Following permitting and construction, the “multibillion-dollar” project will go into operation “later this decade,” according to a press release.
WVNews
West Virginia public health officials juggle multiple vaccination efforts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Public health officials in West Virginia are coordinating multiple vaccine efforts at once: Flu shot season, the release of the new bivalent COVID-19 booster and the limited influx of monkeypox vaccines. Initial doses of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which provides protection not only against...
WVNews
For first time, West Virginia magistrate court fines, fees & court costs can be paid online
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia magistrate court fines, fees and court costs can be paid online through a portal developed by the Supreme Court Administrative Office and West Virginia Interactive, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hutchison announced Monday. The portal is accessible from a link on the...
WVNews
Locked Up: The prison labor that built business empires
More than 150 years ago, a prison complex known as the Lone Rock stockade operated at one of the biggest coal mines in Tennessee. It was powered largely by African American men who had been arrested for minor offenses — like stealing a hog — if they committed any crime at all. Women and children, some as young as 12, were sent there as well.
WVNews
Pandemic not over, West Virginia officials say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, West Virginia officials said Monday. Officials, during Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing, remarked on comments made by President Joe Biden during an appearance on “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday.
WVNews
Gov. Justice, county and municipal officials speak out against Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In November, voters will weigh in on four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution. The amendments cover a wide range of topics, from impeachment proceedings to church incorporation to government oversight of education.
WVNews
West Virginia AG asks DEA for more information about deadly new sub-class of synthetic opioids (nitazenes)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has asked the Drug Enforcement Administration for more information on a sub-class of synthetic opioids increasingly linked to overdose deaths. Reports about nitazenes began to surface last year and have continued into 2022. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody...
WVNews
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
WVNews
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state's vast western coast this weekend.
WVNews
West Virginia becomes second state to pass abortion ban since overturn of Roe v. Wade
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Following behind Indiana, West Virginia is now the second state to pass legislation effectively banning abortion procedures since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. House Bill 302, which contains narrow exemptions for victims or incest and sexual assault, was passed recently...
