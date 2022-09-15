ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, MD

WVNews

Child welfare system experiencing big shortages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Workforce shortages in West Virginia’s child welfare system continue to impact children and families throughout the state. Jeffrey Pack, commissioner of the DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services, told members of the legislative Joint Committee on Children and Families during their recent interim meeting that current child welfare workforce shortages are “hovering” around 30%.
ADVOCACY
WVNews

Low-interest loans available following storms in WVa

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia public health officials juggle multiple vaccination efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Public health officials in West Virginia are coordinating multiple vaccine efforts at once: Flu shot season, the release of the new bivalent COVID-19 booster and the limited influx of monkeypox vaccines. Initial doses of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which provides protection not only against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Student Affairs#Linus College#Garrett College
WVNews

Locked Up: The prison labor that built business empires

More than 150 years ago, a prison complex known as the Lone Rock stockade operated at one of the biggest coal mines in Tennessee. It was powered largely by African American men who had been arrested for minor offenses — like stealing a hog — if they committed any crime at all. Women and children, some as young as 12, were sent there as well.
TENNESSEE STATE
WVNews

Pandemic not over, West Virginia officials say

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, West Virginia officials said Monday. Officials, during Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing, remarked on comments made by President Joe Biden during an appearance on “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
MONTANA STATE
WVNews

Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state's vast western coast this weekend.
ALASKA STATE

