ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

This flying car mod for Cyberpunk 2077 looks so good it should be a real feature

By Christopher Livingston
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjRfk_0hx4G9dc00

My life as a corpo in Cyberpunk 2077 started out pretty promisingly, including a ride in my own private flying limousine to kick off my first mission. Granted, things went off the rails almost immediately when I lost my job and got the ghost of Johnny Utah Wick Harker Constantine Mnemonic Silverhand stuck in my brain, but I sort of expected, at some point, to have my own flying car again. The future, as we all know, is always filled with flying cars. So what gives?

Hard to say if it was an oversight or a feature they didn't have time to add, but a modder has expertly corrected that omission. Let There Be Flight (opens in new tab) is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077 by Jack Humbert (opens in new tab) that puts flying cars into the game and lets you take to the sky over Night City. And it looks pretty darn slick:

You're not just hopping into a car and lurching into the air like you're using a noclip cheat mode. The mod adds custom thruster models with a nice glow to the undercarriage of the cars, so it really looks like your car should be able to fly. There are custom sound effects, too, so if you watched the video above on mute go back and turn up the volume. There's a nice thrumming and humming noise when you lift off, like when you're sitting in an airplane and the engines are throttled up.

Throw in the ability to do some barrel rolls, and I can't think of a better way to get around Night City, especially considering how the AI citizens are exceptionally poor drivers. Traffic jams are a thing of the past.

There are a number of different flight modes depending how you want to play, whether you prefer mouse and keyboard or a controller. You can toggle between them and even customize the flight controls, and the mod also adds a new follow camera if you like doing your flying in third-person mode. You can exit the car while it's in flight, though probably don't do that because you'll most likely fall to your death. And don't think that your hovercar makes you an invulnerable pilot: you can still take damage and your car will explode if it reaches zero health.

It's unfortunately not a single-click install: Let There Be Flight is dependent on a number of other mods, so make sure you check the requirements when you download it. You'll find it (and the mods you need to get it running) here on Nexus Mods (opens in new tab).

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

The Half-Life 2 VR Mod is out on Steam, so you can finally, literally, pick up that can

The beta lets you play the entire game in VR, but there may be some bugs along the way. Valve showed us what the world of Half-Life could look like through a VR headset with Half-Life: Alyx. Now some hard-working modders are ready to show us even more. Half-Life 2: VR Mod entered open beta today and is now playable for free on Steam, so tell Gordon Freeman to take off his glasses and strap a computer to his face.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Finally Becomes the Anime It Always Wanted to Be

Cyberpunk and anime go together like film noir and venetian blinds. Anime is mostly a visual style that can be applied to any genre, but some of the great foundational anime like Akira, Ghost in the Shell, and Serial Experiments Lain share themes and aesthetics with the cyberpunk genre. That’s why Cyberpunk 2077, a pastiche of the genre, references anime so much. And now, with the release of an anime based on the game on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the snake is eating its tail, but in a good way. The Japanese, psychedelic melancholy take on the game is great, even if it’s story is a little too similar.
COMICS
SVG

We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character

Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks

UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
SVG

The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic

The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

MultiVersus Guide: Gameplay, Perks and Every Playable Character

MultiVersus is an electric mash-up of platform fighter, corporate IP crossover and character customization, somehow blended into a smooth final product. It aims to appeal to fighting game enthusiasts and people like me who struggled to get into fighters that didn't have the word "Smash" in their titles. MultiVersus brings together characters from across Warner Bros. properties like DC Comics, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes and some original characters.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cars#Flying Car#Nexus Mods#Video Game#Mnemonic Silverhand#Ai
SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Testing, A PlayStation Player Shared A Video In Which He Was Blown Apart With The Most Unlikely Of Explosives

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been available for beta testing for a few days now, and players are already piling up incredible kills and killstreaks. A gamer recently shared an incredible frag clip from the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which astonished many. There were no warnings before the disaster struck this gamer in what appeared to be a rather unremarkable camping area overlooking a residential neighborhood.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
notebookcheck.net

Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback

It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Diablo IV test build leaks with 43 minutes of gameplay footage

It’s been a rough week in big-ticket game development — and it’s only Monday. Shortly after Rockstar confirmed the prolific leak of GTA VI material was the result of a hack, Blizzard is dealing with its own leak of Diablo IV footage. Reported by PC Gamer, it...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Genshin Impact is finally getting the anime adaptation it deserves

HoYoverse is collaborating with the studio behind Fate/Zero and Demon Slayer. HoYoverse has been putting some stunning trailers out for Genshin Impact (opens in new tab) lately, clips that have made it easy to imagine what the game might look like as a full-fledged TV show. Thankfully, it looks like the Chinese developer was way ahead of us. The Genshin Impact 3.1 presentation revealed that ufotable—the studio behind the God Eater animations and Demon Slayer—is currently working on one.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

All Genshin Impact codes from the version 3.1 livestream

Genshin Impact codes are one of the few ways you can get Primogems for doing next to nothing, letting you purchase Fates to use when wishing on banners, and with three new characters arriving in version 3.1, you'll need all the help you can get. We've got five-star Electro character, Cyno (opens in new tab), five-star Hydro character, Nilou (opens in new tab), and four-star Hydro character, Candace (opens in new tab) all arriving in the next six weeks or so.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

40K CRPG Rogue Trader reveals more companions and enemies

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is an upcoming CRPG from Owlcat Games, whose previous games Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous both came with entertaining companions to recruit and sometimes romance. Who knows whether there will be room for the latter in the 41st millennium (where there is only war, as 40K's tagline goes), but there will definitely be some recruiting going on.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy