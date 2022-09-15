ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Of Virtue band: Lansing locals turned rising stars

By Maddie Dallas
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

Of Virtue prides themselves in bringing a new definition to the term "homegrown." The band came to life in Lansing and has been working hard to share their music with as much of the world as they possibly can.

Damon Tate, the band's lead guitarist, found guitarist Michael Valadez on MySpace. The rest is essentially history -- as their popularity grew, they were picked up by FM Music Management.

"I was listening to the band; they were just in the background," FM Music manager Oliver Kamyszew said. "And I was like man, these guys are really good."

Since getting picked up by the label, they've been on what they describe as an "upward trajectory." The band has released three albums and two EPs while simultaneously performing live shows and trying to grow their name. And grow, they did; first performing locally in Lansing, then regionally and finally, nationally.

Now, the band has performed their music in over 25 countries. ﻿

Though the band started after all members had finished their academic careers, making music overlapped with their professional lives.

When asked about balancing between jobs and a music career, both Tate and vocalist Tyler Ennis said that while it was a struggle, a passion is a passion.

"(We have to) get in the right headspace to be able to be motivated enough to do the things that we don't want to do, so we can do the things we want," Ennis said.

The band came together by chance with a dream and a shared taste in music. Through years of trial and error, they have found fans who continuously show up for them. Of Virtue said they wouldn't give up a single opportunity they have been afforded for anything.

Tate has advice for other rising musical artists: "Be a sponge."﻿

"Practice all of it," Tate said. "All the artists that are the ones that you know consistently over time, they're going to come out with hits. They're going to have relevancy and they know how to reinvent themselves."

