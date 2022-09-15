ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topics of interest. These include a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton’s town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garrett County, MD
Government
City
Oakland, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Garrett County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews

Little Lambs Closet

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter chil…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Eric Sneed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNews

Linda DeWitt

TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, with family by her side at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. A daughter of the late George Baldwin and Kathleen Josephine Holly Fitchett, she was born Feb. 28, 1950 in Terra Alta.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

John James Jones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Bonnie Riggleman

NEW CREEK, W.Va. — Bonnie Jean Riggleman, age 77 of New Creek, W.Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 while surrounded by family. Born March 19, 1945 in Kitzmiller, she was the daughter of the late Russell E. Crosco Sr. and Sylvia Jean (Crites) Crosco.
NEW CREEK, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy