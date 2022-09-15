Read full article on original website
WVNews
Paul Reese
OAKLAND — Paul Allen Reese, 70, of Oakland, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, at Garrett Regional Medical Center. Born on June 4, 1952, in Confluence, Pa., he was a son of Glenna Reese Hoecker and the late Ivan Paul Reese.
WVNews
Delano Martin
OAKLAND — Delano R. Martin, 89, of Oakland, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022, at Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland. Born on Feb. 12, 1933, he was the son of the late Hubert E. and Lola P. (Ramsey) Martin.
