ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Paul Reese

OAKLAND — Paul Allen Reese, 70, of Oakland, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, at Garrett Regional Medical Center. Born on June 4, 1952, in Confluence, Pa., he was a son of Glenna Reese Hoecker and the late Ivan Paul Reese.
OAKLAND, CA
WVNews

Delano Martin

OAKLAND — Delano R. Martin, 89, of Oakland, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022, at Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland. Born on Feb. 12, 1933, he was the son of the late Hubert E. and Lola P. (Ramsey) Martin.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy