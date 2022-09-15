Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia University to hold bell-ringing ceremony to mark recent passing of 4 students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday in remembrance of Joseph Harim, Robert Hopper, Kristen Kief and Cade Milburn. Harim, a recent sport management...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topics of interest. These include a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton’s town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
WVNews
Little Lambs Closet
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter chil…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Clarksburg History Museum sign
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small libr…
WVNews
VFW national commander visits Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum, VFW
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Tim Borland, VFW national commander stopped by the Clarksburg History Museum on Saturday and toured the different exhibits. He is from Arizona, a retired Army veteran with 25 years of service, and is visiting different states as commander to listen to the concerns of local veterans.
WVNews
Heritage Christian sets Little Lambs Closet consignment sale in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter children’s consignment sale will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 in the gymnasium. Little Lambs Closet children’s consignment resale event is a pop-up 2-day event where moms sell and buy gently used...
WVNews
Bridgeport wins Big 10 title; Liberty's Lancaster named Player of the Year
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty’s Jace Lancaster may not have had the lowest score at Monday’s Big 10 Golf Tournament, but he didn’t go home empty-handed. In addition to being tied for the runner-up score, Lancaster was named the Big 10 Player of the Year at the conclusion of the Big 10 Tournament at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Anne Bomar opens BHE GT&S award ceremony
Anne Bomar, senior vice president of BHE GT&S, addresses those in attendance at the BHE GT&S 25th Annual Golf Invitational award ceremony. BHE GT&S awarded a total of $115,000 in grants to Harrison County Charities.
WVNews
WVU STEPS unveils new simulated operating room to aid medical students, surgeons
Earlier this year, the West Virginia University’s Health Sciences David and Jo Ann Shaw Center for Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety (STEPS) unveiled a new simulated operating room in which medical students and surgeons can hone their skills in robotic surgery, patient care, communication and more. The...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission completes unfinished business Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission met for a brief special session Monday to complete unfinished business from last week’s regular meeting. Commissioners voted to approve a one-year contract with Enviroclean for janitorial services in the Harrison County Courthouse as well as the General Services Annex.
WVNews
Mon Health Heart & Vascular adds Sikanderkhel
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Saad Sikanderkhel to its dedicated team of physicians. Dr. Sikanderkhel will be practicing at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Elkins, and McHenry, MD.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd JROTC welcomes West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday the U.S. Army JROTC program at Robert. C Byrd High School conducted an Honor Guard and Color Guard to welcome West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to the school. Warner served in the U.S. Army and is a graduate of the...
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for DeNuzzo's Italian Deli in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for new business DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli, 126 W. Main St., Bridgeport. Owners Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo moved from Braxton County to Bridgeport a few years ago with a dream of operating a family-owned business.
WVNews
Bailey Miller spikes WVU honors; Mountaineer sports roundup
After being named the Mountaineer Invitational MVP last week, freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller of the West Virginia University volleyball team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Miller began the invitational by tallying five aces, good for her collegiate-best, in the first match...
WVNews
Jonathon Grant Martini
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg man accused of having about a pound of presumed m…
WVNews
Knights win golf match at Apple Valley
FAIRMONT — The Preston Knights made their way to the Apple Valley Country Club in Fairmont and topped Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion in Thursday’s high school golf match. Preston finished with a score of 176 and was led by Stephen Felton who carded a 40....
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE hears presentation on impact of Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Monday evening, the Marion County Board of Education was presented with data from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy about the impact that Amendment 2 would have on the county, specifically the school system. If approved by state voters in the Nov....
WVNews
Harrison County Commission meets for brief special session Monday afternoon
The Harrison County Commission met for a brief special session on Monday afternoon to complete some unfinished business from last week's regular meeting. The commission approved a new janitorial contract with Enviroclean, approved the travel expenses for a training in Charleston and approved the appointment of election officials and alternates.
WVNews
John James Jones
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon.
Comments / 0