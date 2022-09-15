ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Eric Sneed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, MD
Garrett County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Garrett County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 411#Drugs#Cafeteria#Tiktok#The Southern High School
WVNews

Mon Health Heart & Vascular adds Sikanderkhel

MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Saad Sikanderkhel to its dedicated team of physicians. Dr. Sikanderkhel will be practicing at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Elkins, and McHenry, MD.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bonnie Riggleman

NEW CREEK, W.Va. — Bonnie Jean Riggleman, age 77 of New Creek, W.Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 while surrounded by family. Born March 19, 1945 in Kitzmiller, she was the daughter of the late Russell E. Crosco Sr. and Sylvia Jean (Crites) Crosco.
NEW CREEK, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNews

Getty Keefer

FRIENDSVILLE — Getty Wayne Keefer, 79, of Friendsville, passed away at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va. Getty was the son of the late Getty R. and Nina P. Keefer.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Linda DeWitt

TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, with family by her side at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. A daughter of the late George Baldwin and Kathleen Josephine Holly Fitchett, she was born Feb. 28, 1950 in Terra Alta.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Little Lambs Closet

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter chil…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Bonnie Rosalie Phillips

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bonnie Rosalie Phillips, 84, of Shinnston, WV, gained her angel wings on September 18, 2022, at United Hospital Center-Hospice. She was surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was born on July 24, 1938 in Oakland, MD, to the late John Hinebaugh and Audra Reams...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topics of interest. These include a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton’s town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy