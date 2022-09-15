Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
BHE GT&S awards $115,000 in grants to North Central West Virginia charities at 25th annual golf invitational
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Berkshire Hathaway Energy Gas Transmission and Storage donated $115,000 total in grants to 10 local charities at the 25th annual BHE GT&S Golf Invitational. BHE GT&S is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, but has operational headquarters in White Oaks.
WVNews
Heritage Christian sets Little Lambs Closet consignment sale in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter children’s consignment sale will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 in the gymnasium. Little Lambs Closet children’s consignment resale event is a pop-up 2-day event where moms sell and buy gently used...
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for DeNuzzo's Italian Deli in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for new business DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli, 126 W. Main St., Bridgeport. Owners Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo moved from Braxton County to Bridgeport a few years ago with a dream of operating a family-owned business.
WVNews
West Virginia University to hold bell-ringing ceremony to mark recent passing of 4 students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday in remembrance of Joseph Harim, Robert Hopper, Kristen Kief and Cade Milburn. Harim, a recent sport management...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
VFW national commander visits Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum, VFW
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Tim Borland, VFW national commander stopped by the Clarksburg History Museum on Saturday and toured the different exhibits. He is from Arizona, a retired Army veteran with 25 years of service, and is visiting different states as commander to listen to the concerns of local veterans.
WVNews
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - As Piedmont officials continue to battle the state over the decisi…
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission completes unfinished business Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission met for a brief special session Monday to complete unfinished business from last week’s regular meeting. Commissioners voted to approve a one-year contract with Enviroclean for janitorial services in the Harrison County Courthouse as well as the General Services Annex.
WVNews
Linda DeWitt
TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. David Spence officiating. Burial will follow in the Terra Alta Cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topics of interest. These include a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton’s town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
WVNews
Clarksburg History Museum sign
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small libr…
WVNews
Keyser runners pose together after a successful race.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – The Keyser cross-country squads continue to both take strides and …
WVNews
Bridgeport wins Big 10 title; Liberty's Lancaster named Player of the Year
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty’s Jace Lancaster may not have had the lowest score at Monday’s Big 10 Golf Tournament, but he didn’t go home empty-handed. In addition to being tied for the runner-up score, Lancaster was named the Big 10 Player of the Year at the conclusion of the Big 10 Tournament at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Jonathon Grant Martini
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg man accused of having about a pound of presumed m…
WVNews
Bailey Miller spikes WVU honors; Mountaineer sports roundup
After being named the Mountaineer Invitational MVP last week, freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller of the West Virginia University volleyball team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Miller began the invitational by tallying five aces, good for her collegiate-best, in the first match...
WVNews
Police: Grant County pair had drugs, about $4,200 in cash during Clarksburg, West Virginia, traffic stop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Grant County residents are facing drug charges in Harrison County after a traffic stop by Clarksburg police. Ralph Thomas Lloyd, 44, and Tanya Lynn Miller, 43, both of Mount Storm, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy by Clarksburg Patrol Officer T.A. Hill.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd JROTC welcomes West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday the U.S. Army JROTC program at Robert. C Byrd High School conducted an Honor Guard and Color Guard to welcome West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to the school. Warner served in the U.S. Army and is a graduate of the...
WVNews
Knights win golf match at Apple Valley
FAIRMONT — The Preston Knights made their way to the Apple Valley Country Club in Fairmont and topped Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion in Thursday’s high school golf match. Preston finished with a score of 176 and was led by Stephen Felton who carded a 40....
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE hears presentation on impact of Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Monday evening, the Marion County Board of Education was presented with data from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy about the impact that Amendment 2 would have on the county, specifically the school system. If approved by state voters in the Nov....
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
WVNews
Eric Sneed
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
Comments / 0