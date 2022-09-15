ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accident, MD

WVNews

Linda DeWitt

TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. David Spence officiating. Burial will follow in the Terra Alta Cemetery.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topics of interest. These include a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton’s town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport wins Big 10 title; Liberty's Lancaster named Player of the Year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty’s Jace Lancaster may not have had the lowest score at Monday’s Big 10 Golf Tournament, but he didn’t go home empty-handed. In addition to being tied for the runner-up score, Lancaster was named the Big 10 Player of the Year at the conclusion of the Big 10 Tournament at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Bailey Miller spikes WVU honors; Mountaineer sports roundup

After being named the Mountaineer Invitational MVP last week, freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller of the West Virginia University volleyball team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Miller began the invitational by tallying five aces, good for her collegiate-best, in the first match...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

﻿Knights win golf match at Apple Valley

FAIRMONT — The Preston Knights made their way to the Apple Valley Country Club in Fairmont and topped Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion in Thursday’s high school golf match. Preston finished with a score of 176 and was led by Stephen Felton who carded a 40....
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Eric Sneed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
MORGANTOWN, WV

