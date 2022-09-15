Read full article on original website
Clarksburg History Museum sign
Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topics of interest. These include a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton’s town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
VFW national commander visits Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum, VFW
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Tim Borland, VFW national commander stopped by the Clarksburg History Museum on Saturday and toured the different exhibits. He is from Arizona, a retired Army veteran with 25 years of service, and is visiting different states as commander to listen to the concerns of local veterans.
West Virginia University to hold bell-ringing ceremony to mark recent passing of 4 students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday in remembrance of Joseph Harim, Robert Hopper, Kristen Kief and Cade Milburn. Harim, a recent sport management...
Little Lambs Closet
Department of Tourism announces inaugural class of West Virginia Chef Ambassadors
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Tourism tapped the expertise of nine local chefs across the state to serve as the first-ever class of West Virginia chef ambassadors. The chefs were honored at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism that took place in Huntington last...
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
BHE GT&S awards $115,000 in grants to North Central West Virginia charities at 25th annual golf invitational
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Berkshire Hathaway Energy Gas Transmission and Storage donated $115,000 total in grants to 10 local charities at the 25th annual BHE GT&S Golf Invitational. BHE GT&S is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, but has operational headquarters in White Oaks.
Ribbon cutting held for DeNuzzo's Italian Deli in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for new business DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli, 126 W. Main St., Bridgeport. Owners Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo moved from Braxton County to Bridgeport a few years ago with a dream of operating a family-owned business.
Linda DeWitt
TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. David Spence officiating. Burial will follow in the Terra Alta Cemetery.
Ronald Mould Sr.
McHENRY — Ronald William Mould Sr., 86, of McHenry and Selbyville, Del., peacefully passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville. Born July 15, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Harry S. and Elizabeth K. (Schumm) Mould.
Jonathon Grant Martini
Ralph Lloyd and Tanya Miller
John James Jones
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon.
Robert C. Byrd JROTC welcomes West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday the U.S. Army JROTC program at Robert. C Byrd High School conducted an Honor Guard and Color Guard to welcome West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to the school. Warner served in the U.S. Army and is a graduate of the...
Bonnie Riggleman
NEW CREEK, W.Va. — Bonnie Jean Riggleman, age 77 of New Creek, W.Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 while surrounded by family. Born March 19, 1945 in Kitzmiller, she was the daughter of the late Russell E. Crosco Sr. and Sylvia Jean (Crites) Crosco.
WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
Bonnie Rosalie Phillips
Anne Bomar opens BHE GT&S award ceremony
Anne Bomar, senior vice president of BHE GT&S, addresses those in attendance at the BHE GT&S 25th Annual Golf Invitational award ceremony. BHE GT&S awarded a total of $115,000 in grants to Harrison County Charities.
Keyser runners pose together after a successful race.
