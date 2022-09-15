ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, MD

Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topics of interest. These include a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton’s town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
Little Lambs Closet

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter chil…
Linda DeWitt

TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. David Spence officiating. Burial will follow in the Terra Alta Cemetery.
Ronald Mould Sr.

McHENRY — Ronald William Mould Sr., 86, of McHenry and Selbyville, Del., peacefully passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville. Born July 15, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Harry S. and Elizabeth K. (Schumm) Mould.
John James Jones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon.
Bonnie Riggleman

NEW CREEK, W.Va. — Bonnie Jean Riggleman, age 77 of New Creek, W.Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 while surrounded by family. Born March 19, 1945 in Kitzmiller, she was the daughter of the late Russell E. Crosco Sr. and Sylvia Jean (Crites) Crosco.
WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
Anne Bomar opens BHE GT&S award ceremony

Anne Bomar, senior vice president of BHE GT&S, addresses those in attendance at the BHE GT&S 25th Annual Golf Invitational award ceremony. BHE GT&S awarded a total of $115,000 in grants to Harrison County Charities.
