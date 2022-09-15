ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Harrison County Commission meets for brief special session Monday afternoon

The Harrison County Commission met for a brief special session on Monday afternoon to complete some unfinished business from last week's regular meeting. The commission approved a new janitorial contract with Enviroclean, approved the travel expenses for a training in Charleston and approved the appointment of election officials and alternates.
Anne Bomar opens BHE GT&S award ceremony

Anne Bomar, senior vice president of BHE GT&S, addresses those in attendance at the BHE GT&S 25th Annual Golf Invitational award ceremony. BHE GT&S awarded a total of $115,000 in grants to Harrison County Charities.
Little Lambs Closet

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter chil…
Linda DeWitt

TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. David Spence officiating. Burial will follow in the Terra Alta Cemetery.
Bonnie Riggleman

NEW CREEK, W.Va. — Bonnie Jean Riggleman, age 77 of New Creek, W.Va., passed away peacefully…
