townandtourist.com
20 Outstanding Black-owned Restaurants in Charlotte (Vast Cuisine!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina has a black population of over two million. The city of Charlotte has one of the highest black populations in the state, at more than 300,000. Hence, it’s one of the best cities to live in or visit as a black person in the US.
kiss951.com
5 of the Scariest Haunted Houses to Visit in South Carolina
Listen, if it is one thing I enjoy it’s the fall season and being scared! Spooky Season is slowly approaching and we cannot wait to check out all of the haunted spots there are around the town. Being born and raised in South Carolina, I have attended plenty of spooky and haunted places in the state. Charleston is my hometown and we have some of the coolest things to check out during September and October. So, if you are wanting to be spooked out this year, you’re in the right place.
3 Great Taco Places in North Carolina
If you are one of those people who are always to try new cuisines, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some absolutely delicious food. While you can easily prepare them at home, there is something special about eating out with some close friends or family members, even if you don't do it very often.
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
WXII 12
Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
WITN
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Man to Compete on Wheel of Fortune
Are you a fan of the Wheel of Fortune? Ever wondered what it would be like to compete on the show? Well, it’s crazy to think that one day you could make it there. That’s the case for one South Carolina man. His dreams are about to come true and he will make an appearance on an upcoming episode of the Wheel of Fortune.
WBTV
It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014. Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and...
Curtain closing on Charlotte theatre company after 3 decades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The curtain will close after a three-decade run on a theatre production company in the Myers Park community, the production company announced Monday. The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte says a combination of COVID-19, disappointing ticket sales and subscription sales, and the ATC’s decision to find another performance venue at […]
3 spectators hit by car at North Carolina drag strip, officials say
The incident took place at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road.
WXII 12
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
Grill causes $250k worth of damage in south Charlotte house fire
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Selwyn Avenue near Woodlawn Road.
First baby arrival at new North Carolina hospital facility
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born Wednesday at 11:34 p.m. to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
kiss951.com
This Saturday Is North Carolina Youth Deer Hunting Day
This Saturday, September 24th is North Carolina Youth Deer Hunting Day. The day, designated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission was established in 2015. The purpose is to increase interest in deer hunting among youth while seeking to increase their success at hunting. On Saturday youth 17 and under will be allowed to use guns or any other legal hunting equipment to hunt for deer. Though only people over 18 are able to use archery gear. Hunters 17-years-old and younger can hunt deer of either sex. If they have completed a hunter education course through the Wildlife Resources Commission they will not be required to be accompanied by an adult.
Chaos erupts at Scarowinds in North Carolina after false reports of gunshots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds got quite a different scare than what they were expecting Saturday night after confusion sparked fears of a shooting. Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started running and screaming saying someone had […]
Bed, Bath & Beyond to Close at Least 1 Charlotte Store
Bed, Bath & Beyond will close at least one Charlotte store.
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
puplore.com
9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in North Carolina (NC)
The Cavapoo is a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Poodle; it is one of the crossbreeds rising in popularity in North Carolina because of its hypoallergenic properties affectionate personality, and friendly nature. The Cavapoo is a charming and generally healthy breed, especially when bred by the...
App mistakenly points mourners to North Carolina in honor of Queen Elizabeth
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Don’t always believe what an app tells you. A technical glitch directed people mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II to get in line here in Charlotte. The app made smartphones look pretty dumb. This may shock you, but the queue for the queen is nowhere near the Queen […]
NC runners hope for increased safety on trails after several attacks
"I have found that a lot of people are now partnering up," Lisa Landrum said, owner of Forward Motion CLT. "Where maybe they would have just stepped out by themselves."
