After an Impressive Rookie Season, Will Josh Giddey Blossom Into a Star in Year Two?

By Randall Sweet
 4 days ago

After controversially being left off of 2021’s NBA All-Rookie first team, Josh Giddey is prepared to prove his doubters wrong in year two.

In his first year in the league, Giddey showed that he was deserving of his selection as the sixth pick in the 2021 draft.

The Thunder guard put up stellar numbers last year, leading to four rookie of the month honors. No other player in the 2021 class earned the award more than twice.

All four of Giddey’s rookie of the month awards came consecutively, with Rockets first round pick Jalen Green winning the final month of the season.

Although Giddey beat out Green four of five times, Green was named to the all-rookie first team. Franz Wagner, another member of the first team, garnered one rookie of the month victory.

The quantity of Giddey’s selections isn’t only impressive when compared to his rookie counterparts. Players like Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry failed to be honored more than three times.

The 6-foot-8 Australian’s historic rookie campaign left fans excited for what's to come in Giddey’s second season in the league. Comparing the now-second year player’s stats to other young guards’ first year numbers gives an insight into what viewers can expect from Giddey if he develops into the star that Oklahoma City hopes he can be.

In 2020-21, LaMelo Ball averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game as a rookie for the Charlotte Hornets. Ball is a key comparison to Giddey, as both are billed to be tall guards who can pass, rebound and score. Like Giddey, the Hornets guard was drafted after playing in the NBL.

Ball made an impressive leap from year one to year two, averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game last season. The Chino Hills, California, native’s second-year output earned him an all-star nod last season.

Ball’s three point percentage rose by more than three percent while attempting two more three-pointers per game after his rookie season.

In the draft class prior to Ball’s, the Memphis Grizzlies picked future superstar Ja Morant second overall. Morant’s second-year statistics increased incrementally from his rookie totals.

Morant averaged only 1.3 more points, 0.1 more assists and 0.1 more rebounds per game in 2020-21 than in 2019-20. The Murray State product’s jump into stardom came between his second and third year in the NBA.

The 2018 draft brought two superstar point guards into the league, Atlanta’s Trae Young and Dallas’ Luka Dončić. Even with impressive first year campaigns, Young and Dončić made massive strides in 2019-20.

The Mavericks guard jumped from 21.2 points, six assists and 7.8 rebounds per game to 28.8 points, 8.8 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game. Young soared from 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds to 29.6 points, 9.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

The Hawk’s star’s field goal percentage rose by nearly two percent while his three-point percentage increased by over four percent. This is the area in which Giddey needs to see the most growth.

The 2021 lottery pick’s improvement as a shooter will be pivotal in his development, as the 2022 Second Team All-Rookie nominee struggled to consistently put the ball in the basket from beyond the arc. If Giddey can knock down shots at a higher clip, he will be set to make a leap similar to the league’s other young stars.

Basketball
