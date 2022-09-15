ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Adobe buying Figma in $20B cash-and-stock deal

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJie2_0hx4EIQU00
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2006, file photo, an exterior view of the Adobe headquarters in San Jose, Calif. Software company Adobe is buying online design company Figma in an approximately $20 billion cash-and-stock deal. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Software company Adobe is buying online design company Figma in an approximately $20 billion cash-and-stock deal.

Figma, founded in 2012, allows those who design interactive mobile and web applications to collaborate through multi-player workflows, sophisticated design systems and a rich developer ecosystem.

The companies said that Figma’s web-based, multi-player capabilities will accelerate the delivery of Adobe’s creative cloud technologies on the web, making the creative process more productive and accessible to more people.

San Jose, California-based Adobe sells software for creating, publishing and promoting content, and managing documents.

“With Adobe’s amazing innovation and expertise, especially in 3D, video, vector, imaging and fonts, we can further reimagine end-to-end product design in the browser, while building new tools and spaces to empower customers to design products faster and more easily,” Figma co-founder and CEO Dylan Field said in a statement.

Each company will run independently until the transaction closes. At that time, Field, who will continue to lead the Figma team, will report to David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s Digital Media business.

The deal is expected to close next year. It still needs approval from Figma’s shareholders.

Adobe Inc.’s stock fell more than 9% before the market open on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Microstrategy Stock Drops 6% Amid Latest $6M Bitcoin Buy

The business intelligence firm Microstrategy says it has now spent a total of $3.98 billion on its Bitcoin bet. MicroStrategy’s stock dropped 6% at the opening bell on Tuesday after its executive chairman Michael Saylor announced the firm had purchased another 301 Bitcoin, totaling $6 million at the time of purchase.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Robinhood Lists USDC as First Stablecoin on Trading Platform

Robinhood today announced that it would be adding the industry’s second-largest stablecoin as part of its crypto push. The popular stock trading app Robinhood listed Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) earlier today, the first stablecoin available to retail traders on its platform.fisc. Robinhood first opened the door to trading...
MARKETS
AOL Corp

Saylor's MicroStrategy buys $6M more bitcoin, now holds 130,000 total

MicroStrategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, announced Tuesday morning it has purchased an additional 301 bitcoins for approximately $6 million in cash, according to an 8-K filing with the SEC. The latest bitcoin buying spree raises how much bitcoin the business intelligence cloud company owns to 130,000 bitcoins,...
STOCKS
EWN

Michael Saylor’s Microstrategy Buys The Dip By Purchasing Another $6M Bitcoin

Michael Saylor confirmed today that Microstrategy purchased an additional 301 Bitcoins at an average price of $19,851 per Bitcoin. According to Saylor, Microstrategy now holds $130,000 Bitcoins acquired at an average of $30,639 per Bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s former CEO Micheal Saylor revealed today via his official Twitter account that MicroStrategy purchased...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Design#Adobe Creative Cloud#Adobe Fonts#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Adobe#Digital Media#Adobe Inc
The Associated Press

FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
BUSINESS
EWN

Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token

Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto

In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
dailyhodl.com

Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Coinbase, ApeCoin, and Stellar Made Big Moves Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Crypto markets were mixed Tuesday morning,...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Announces Support for Three Ethereum (ETH) Altcoins, Sparking Several Crypto Rallies

Crypto exchange Coinbase has announced support for three Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins as the digital asset market faces ongoing downward pressure. According to an announcement from Coinbase, it is adding decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol Injective (INJ), retail business-focused Pundi X (PUNDIX), and non-fungible token (NFT) platform XMON (XMON) to its trading roster once ideal liquidity conditions are met.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
crowdfundinsider.com

Regulated Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Recognized as Top Digital Asset Offering

SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based regulated “crypto-bank”, has been awarded the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for “Digital Asset Offering’’ by global consultancy, Aite-Novarica Group. Mathias Schütz, Head of Client and Tech Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented on the award:. “We are thrilled that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bitcoinist.com

Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Crypto Custody Service Soon

According to reports, equity exchange operator Nasdaq is soon to make its entry into the institutional crypto custody service. The reason behind this move can be alluded to as increasing the scope of the operator’s range of services that have been provided within this particular space. Nasdaq is a...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Hacked for $160M; MicroStrategy Buys 301 More Bitcoins

"The Hash" hosts talk about how cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute has lost $160 million in a hack relating to its decentralized finance (DeFi) operation, according to a tweet from the company's founder and CEO Evgeny Gaevoy. Plus, a new Securities and Exchange Commission filing reveals MicroStrategy bought 301 bitcoins (BTC) between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 for about $6 million.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,284 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $64,972,841 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1HxNTUuJiuMnegCbV33zLA6EX9AHnqK3mr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
zycrypto.com

Big Eyes Coin Aims to Shake the Cryptoverse like Crypto Majors

The 2022 bear market has left everyone searching and waiting for the next sound viable token. However, some cryptocurrencies have been showing constant growth in reliability and potential. Among such potential coins is Big Eyes (BIG), a new cryptocurrency offering innovative and practical solutions. Although Big Eyes (BIG) is yet...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy