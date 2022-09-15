Read full article on original website
CNBC
Fewer Americans say they are living paycheck to paycheck as inflation begins to ease
More than half of all U.S. consumers currently live paycheck to paycheck, according to a recent report. However, the number of Americans who say they are stretched thin has started to fall as inflation pressures ease. Lower-income workers have been particularly squeezed by higher prices this year. Consumers who have...
The US is adding millionaires at the fastest rate this century while the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues
As Americans are grappling with rising prices across the economy, the rich are getting richer. In 2021, the US added 2.5 million "new millionaires," according to Credit Suisse's annual wealth report released Tuesday, accounting for nearly half of the global increase of 5.2 million. Per the report, this growth marked...
Huge Social Security COLA spike could be on the way — because of inflation
People on Social Security could see a huge spike in their checks from a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is itself a result of inflation. In a letter sent on Tuesday, Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said recipients could see an 8.7 percent COLA spike next year. That’s a...
Most Americans now say they are feeling the sting of inflation in their finances
A majority of Americans said last month that price increases were causing financial hardship for their households, a Gallup survey released this week found. That share, 56%, is up from 49% in January and 45% in November 2021. It includes 12% of respondents who described the hardship as "severe" and 44% who called it "moderate."
Half of US workers say they are ‘quiet quitting’: poll
Story at a glance More than 50 percent of U.S. workers admit to being “quit quitters,” according to a new Gallup Poll. The poll shows that the number of employees who are disengaged with their work has jumped significantly since the pandemic. The most disengaged workers are Gen Z employees or younger millennials. The trend…
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Direct payments worth $1,657 go out next week – when you’ll get cash
SEPTEMBER Social Security checks worth $1,657 will start going out to Americans next week. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month — the second, third and fourth - and when you receive the benefits depends on your birthday:. September 14 if...
Recipients of Social Security benefits will probably see another increase in 2023 based on inflation percentages
Medicare, Medicaid, and social security spending from a 2017 chart.Wikideas1, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. Inflation makes every dollar count. As you can see from the above chart, although it's from 2017, Social Security figures have continued to rise.
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
Social Security increase: Direct benefit payments could increase to 9.5% in 2023 for retirees
Those planning to retire in 2023 may see a 9.5% increase in direct benefit payments if inflation continues to rise.
Why October Is a Critical Month for Retirees on Social Security
This upcoming announcement will have a major effect on your benefits.
Unmarried Women Workers/Retirees Have Lower Retirement Confidence Than Married Counterparts: EBRI
Unmarried women workers and retirees have lower retirement confidence than their married counterparts and are more likely to have lower incomes and assets, according to a new study published today by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI). What's more, unmarried retirees are also more likely to say that their expenses...
Motley Fool
Social Security Benefits May Soar 9.6% in 2023, but Retirees Still Face a Big Problem
The Senior Citizens League estimates Social Security benefits will rise 9.6% in 2023, which means the average retiree would receive an extra $159 per month. The program's regular cost-of-living adjustments fail to accurately track the spending patterns of seniors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Consumers Just Got Some Bad News About Inflation -- but Social Security Recipients Might Benefit From It
Inflation rose in August against economists’ expectations. While that’s not great news for cash-strapped consumers, it could work to seniors’ benefit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades
Each year, Social Security benefits have the potential to rise. When inflation soars, benefits tend to go up substantially. A large raise won't necessarily give seniors added buying power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
AOL Corp
Social Security COLA increase may not be as big as expected
While analysts earlier this summer had forecast a nearly double-digit percentage increase in monthly Social Security benefits next year, it appears that retirees will have to settle for a bit less. While inflation in August did not cool as much as expected – with the Consumer Price Index up 8.3%...
The White Collar Recession Is Hurting College Graduates This Year
Investopedia states this as the definition of white-collar jobs. Typical white-collar jobs include company management, lawyers, accountants, financial and insurance jobs, consultants, and computer programmers, among many others. Many jobs that require a shirt and tie today are low-paying and high-stress, especially in the modern services and technology sectors. (source)
More Than 2 Million Americans Became Millionaires Last Year
A new report found the year-over-year increase in U.S. millionaires is the largest of any country in this century.
"Quiet Fleecing" Is Responsible For Low American Wages
The word "quiet fleecing" has gotten Americans' attention. But what does the term mean?. Experts say quiet fleecing is why millennials are worse off than their parents. For this generation, milestone goals like buying a house are out of reach. Many are struggling to afford health care. Yet, nine times as many billionaires exist as there were in 1990. (source)
Half a million more pensioners ‘could be dragged into tax net’
Over half a million more retired people could be dragged into the “tax net” next year, according to a former Liberal Democrat pensions minister. Sir Steve Webb, who is now a partner at pensions specialists LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock), said frozen income tax thresholds, combined with pension increases next year, may potentially pull at least another half a million pensioners into the income tax net.
