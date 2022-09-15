ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half of US workers say they are ‘quiet quitting’: poll

Story at a glance  More than 50 percent of U.S. workers admit to being “quit quitters,” according to a new Gallup Poll.   The poll shows that the number of employees who are disengaged with their work has jumped significantly since the pandemic.   The most disengaged workers are Gen Z employees or younger millennials.  The trend…
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Consumers Just Got Some Bad News About Inflation -- but Social Security Recipients Might Benefit From It

Inflation rose in August against economists’ expectations. While that’s not great news for cash-strapped consumers, it could work to seniors’ benefit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades

Each year, Social Security benefits have the potential to rise. When inflation soars, benefits tend to go up substantially. A large raise won't necessarily give seniors added buying power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Social Security COLA increase may not be as big as expected

While analysts earlier this summer had forecast a nearly double-digit percentage increase in monthly Social Security benefits next year, it appears that retirees will have to settle for a bit less. While inflation in August did not cool as much as expected – with the Consumer Price Index up 8.3%...
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

The White Collar Recession Is Hurting College Graduates This Year

Investopedia states this as the definition of white-collar jobs. Typical white-collar jobs include company management, lawyers, accountants, financial and insurance jobs, consultants, and computer programmers, among many others. Many jobs that require a shirt and tie today are low-paying and high-stress, especially in the modern services and technology sectors. (source)
Cadrene Heslop

"Quiet Fleecing" Is Responsible For Low American Wages

The word "quiet fleecing" has gotten Americans' attention. But what does the term mean?. Experts say quiet fleecing is why millennials are worse off than their parents. For this generation, milestone goals like buying a house are out of reach. Many are struggling to afford health care. Yet, nine times as many billionaires exist as there were in 1990. (source)
The Independent

Half a million more pensioners ‘could be dragged into tax net’

Over half a million more retired people could be dragged into the “tax net” next year, according to a former Liberal Democrat pensions minister. Sir Steve Webb, who is now a partner at pensions specialists LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock), said frozen income tax thresholds, combined with pension increases next year, may potentially pull at least another half a million pensioners into the income tax net.
INCOME TAX

