Click2Houston.com
‘So thankful to have this time’: Houston Methodist Baytown helps hospice patient see granddaughter get married
BAYTOWN. Texas – The Houston Methodist Baytown transitioned its chapel into a wedding ceremony for a hospice patient’s granddaughter. After traveling from Mexico, Tomasa Macias became ill during her visit to celebrate the engagement of her granddaughter, Myra Perez. The family said the diagnosis was not good and, after several weeks in the hospital, Macias and her family decided hospice care in Mexico was the next step. This would have meant Macias missing her granddaughter’s wedding.
Click2Houston.com
Houston nonprofit creates snow day for kids battling terminal cancer
HOUSTON – Operation Snow Storm is a local non-profit that helps bring a cheerful activity - playing in the snow - to kids who are battling terminal cancer. For most kids who call on the organization, there’s no time to waste, so no matter the time of year, they make it snow.
Click2Houston.com
Stronger Houston: Prison entrepreneurship program expands with new space in Houston
HOUSTON – The Prison Entrepreneurship Program (PEP) was created in 2004 to prepare soon-to-be-released inmates for life on the outside. Using courses in character, life skills, and business development, PEP matches convicted felons with top executives, entrepreneurs and MBA students who serve as coaches and mentors. The organization says...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Children’s Hospital specialized clinic helps prevent childhood cancer
The Childhood Cancer Prevention and Screening Clinic, the first of its type in the country, screens and follows children who are at an elevated risk for developing childhood cancer. This clinic reassures families of children with genetic conditions such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome and Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome which predispose individuals to childhood...
Lego and nature
Lego and nature
Tuesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time at 1:00 p.m. We’ll take you to a new exhibit that uses Legos to help connect you with nature. Sound interesting? It doesn’t open until this weekend, but we’ll take you inside for a sneak peek. Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Drunk driving laws in Texas, and the labor shortage’s effect on Houston (Sept. 19, 2022)
On Monday's show: Houston joins with much of the world as we observe Great Britain’s funeral for its late Queen. Also: Katy ISD is no longer blocking websites serving LGBTQ+ youth after complaints from students and activists. Also this hour: We learned Friday that a second 14 year old...
Click2Houston.com
American Association of Zoo Veterinarians holding annual conference in Houston
The 54th annual American Association of Zoo Veterinarians Conference is being held in Houston. The conference brings together zoo and wildlife professionals to discuss and present new information. The American Association of Zoo Veterinarians “is the professional association for individuals and institutions who apply the principles of comparative veterinary medicine...
Click2Houston.com
Take a tour: inside a doctor’s waiting room that’s like a hotel lobby
One Medical is a modern hybrid virtual and in-office primary care practice that now has five Houston locations at Upper Kirby, Shadow Creek Ranch, BLVD Place, Sugarland Town Square and The Woodlands. A sixth office will open at Houston Heights later this year. For just $199/year, a One Medical membership...
Kate Watson Performs
Kate Watson Performs
Wednesday on Houston Life at 1:00 p.m., Kate Watson joins us. She is a rising star on the country music scene and she calls Montgomery county home. Catch her performance, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
territorysupply.com
10 Awesomely Romantic Getaways Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Any Houstonians in desperate need of a romantic getaway with their special someone?. There’s always a lot happening in Houston between its ever-full calendar of cultural...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: 10-foot alligator having ‘good ol’ time’ in Atascocita neighborhood; animal safely removed with aid of tow truck🐊
ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 10-foot-long alligator was thwarted during his run of an Atascocita neighborhood Monday morning by a gator wrangler sporting American flag shorts. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a social media posting that deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane to an alligator in the middle of the road.
Click2Houston.com
Ready to scare your pants off this Halloween? 7 haunted houses in the Houston area to enter at your own risk this season
HOUSTON – It’s officially that time of year. A chill is slowly -- ever so slowly -- is settling over the city of Houston, and with it, your favorite fear-mongering locales are preparing to welcome you, brave citizens, into their cold, undead arms. Most haunted houses are gearing...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says
On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Why some home alarm systems are not actually being monitored
If your home security system is cell-based your alarm may not be monitored anymore. One Northeast Harris county woman found out the hard way that she’d been paying for service she wasn’t getting. She called KPRC 2 Investigates when the alarm company told her it would cost more than $4,000 to get her system working again.
That Girl Lay Lay
That Girl Lay Lay
A celebrity edition of Houston Life, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. We’re joined by Houston native and Nickelodeon star, ‘That Girl Lay Lay!’
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ANOTHER WOMAN MESSED UP FOR LIFE AFTER A MINOR CRASH-KEEP YOUR FEET OFF THE DASHBOARD
This is probably the sixth minor accident I have seen over the years where injuries were extreme. This weekend a couple were on the way to Galveston and rear-ended another vehicle on the freeway that had suddenly stopped for a chair in the roadway. First, the vehicle was following too close, never heard of the one car length for every 10 miles per hour to stop. The front bumper was pushed back to the radiator. No intrusion into the passenger compartment. The driver of the striking vehicle was fine. His 22-year-old girlfriend is extremely critical. She was riding with her feet on the dashboard. When the airbags went off her knee hit her in the face shattering her left eye socket and breaking her nose. Right leg broken, pelvis shattered, shoulder broken, not sure of other injuries. I wish people would realize how dangerous this is.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Arrow, a goofy pup who would do ANYTHING for a bacon bite
Meet 1-year-old Arrow, a pup who will become your instant friend if you have bacon bites!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Arrow came to the shelter as a stray. Arrow has multicolored fur, which means he’s a fun, goofy little guy!. Arrow LOVES his treats, including a...
KHOU
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos
HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
