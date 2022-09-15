ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

goodblend Announces “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour Across Texas

Goodblend , a subsidiary of the parent company, Parallel, and one of only three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas, is proud to announce the “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour. This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will hit the road on an educational tour across the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Haunted History: The first family of Fort Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Concho is as abundant in history as it is in mystery starting with the first family of Fort Concho, the Griersons. Colonel Benjamin Grierson, his wife Alice, and their five children have deep roots in Fort Concho that began in 1875 and continued until 1882. Colonel Grierson commanded Fort Concho […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
abilenescene.com

Day Trip to Coleman

A short 45-minute drive south from Abilene is the small, quaint town of Coleman, Texas. There you will find shops, restaurants, and local treasures. Follow us for a fun-filled day in Coleman. We bet you and your family and friends will find adventures and make a few memories too!. Morning.
COLEMAN, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Main St. Bridge

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TxDOT has posted good news on their Facebook page regarding the Main St. Bridge. Both westbound lanes of US 67 at the Main St. Bridge are now open. The Main Street overpass is open and the northbound lane is restricted to one lane over the bridge.
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo Celebrates Food,Music and, Above All, Beer

This weekend (Saturday September 17th) is the 2nd Annual Plateauberfest from 12:00pm through 6:00pm at 214 South Chadbourne in San Angelo, TX! It is a similar time like Germany’s Oktoberfest where people come in and have a great time with friends, family, and beer. The craft beer is from Plateau Brewing Company and there is so much to enjoy. Come to downtown San Angelo this Saturday for live music, delicious barbeque from Southern Smoke BBQ, and of course…BEER!
SAN ANGELO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Forever Family: Benito

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 12-year-old Benito. He’s a bright young boy with a big appetite for pancakes!. Benito enjoys using technology like tablets and computers because they help him learn things. He does have special needs and has been making big strides in learning how to read....
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

CDL program returns to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas State Technical College (TSTC) relaunched the West Texas commercial driver’s license (CDL) program. Jake Whitley, Instructor for the Professional Driving Academy, began the first session during Nation Truck Driver Appreciation Week (September 11-17) with three students. Due to state guidelines, Whitley can teach four students at a time. “I am […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: Time lapse footage of Downtown Abilene hotel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great progress has been made on a new hotel construction in Downtown Abilene! Hilton DoubleTree said floors have been finished and siding is being added. Check out this progress footage shared by Big Country Aerial Imagery: Ground first broke on Abilene’s Downtown Hotel and Convention Center in November 2021 and it’s […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Big Country stop makes list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country stop has made Texas Monthly’s list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’. Barbadilla, stationed outside Perini Ranch steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, beckons for road trippers to stop and take a look at her and all of her thirty-foot-long glory. She is one of […]
BUFFALO GAP, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s Cold Case: Jennifer Servo, 20 years later

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20 years ago today former KRBC news reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment. Despite a violent crime scene with an overwhelming amount of evidence, her killer is still free, and only two potential suspects have ever been named. Who killed Jennifer Servo? What happened that day? Watch as […]
ABILENE, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 16, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have increased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 16, 2022, the Tom Green County...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City of San Angelo to Sue Netflix

SAN ANGELO, TX — City Attorney Theresa James wants the City of San Angelo to join a statewide effort to recover franchise fees from multiple streaming providers of video content including Netflix. The resolution to authorize hiring the attorneys to sue the streaming providers lists Netflix, Hulu, and Disney DTC, LLC, “and other video providers” is proposed for City Council approval on Tuesday. Streaming providers are proving video content over broadband internet lines that are laid inside City right-of-ways. The ability to sue the streaming providers comes from a legacy Texas law called The…
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in the Concho Valley

The Concho Valley kicked off the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with an event dedicated to embrace the cultures and traditions of those with Hispanic descent. Guest speakers, music and dances were all part of the celebration. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to October 15. This month-long dedication...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

