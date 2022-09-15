Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood native Nathana Ross-Cox holding art show, sale in San Angelo Oct. 6-29
Raw 1899, San Angelo’s premier art lounge, presents Simpler Times Art Show and Sale, October 6 to 29, 2022, featuring the work of artist Nathana (“Thana”) Ross-Cox. Opening Champagne Reception will be Thursday, October 6, 4 to 8 p.m., and the public is invited to meet the artist. There is no cost to attend.
stupiddope.com
goodblend Announces “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour Across Texas
Goodblend , a subsidiary of the parent company, Parallel, and one of only three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas, is proud to announce the “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour. This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will hit the road on an educational tour across the state of Texas.
Haunted History: The first family of Fort Concho
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Concho is as abundant in history as it is in mystery starting with the first family of Fort Concho, the Griersons. Colonel Benjamin Grierson, his wife Alice, and their five children have deep roots in Fort Concho that began in 1875 and continued until 1882. Colonel Grierson commanded Fort Concho […]
abilenescene.com
Day Trip to Coleman
A short 45-minute drive south from Abilene is the small, quaint town of Coleman, Texas. There you will find shops, restaurants, and local treasures. Follow us for a fun-filled day in Coleman. We bet you and your family and friends will find adventures and make a few memories too!. Morning.
What do we call new Downtown Abilene hotel? City bids for naming rights
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A hotel being built near the Abilene Convention Center downtown is in its homestretch, expected to be completed in the spring of 2023. But what will it be called? Well, the City of Abilene is putting its hat in the ring for naming rights to the hotel, and that comes with […]
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Main St. Bridge
SAN ANGELO, Texas — TxDOT has posted good news on their Facebook page regarding the Main St. Bridge. Both westbound lanes of US 67 at the Main St. Bridge are now open. The Main Street overpass is open and the northbound lane is restricted to one lane over the bridge.
San Angelo Celebrates Food,Music and, Above All, Beer
This weekend (Saturday September 17th) is the 2nd Annual Plateauberfest from 12:00pm through 6:00pm at 214 South Chadbourne in San Angelo, TX! It is a similar time like Germany’s Oktoberfest where people come in and have a great time with friends, family, and beer. The craft beer is from Plateau Brewing Company and there is so much to enjoy. Come to downtown San Angelo this Saturday for live music, delicious barbeque from Southern Smoke BBQ, and of course…BEER!
City of Abilene could fix ‘high priority’ drainage problem area
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is considering measures to improve one of the worst areas for storm drainage. During Thursday’s city council meeting, members will vote on awarding a $259,000 contract to Enprotec, Hibbs & Todd to design the project, which will begin the process of fixing the drainage along S 11th […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Forever Family: Benito
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 12-year-old Benito. He’s a bright young boy with a big appetite for pancakes!. Benito enjoys using technology like tablets and computers because they help him learn things. He does have special needs and has been making big strides in learning how to read....
CDL program returns to Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas State Technical College (TSTC) relaunched the West Texas commercial driver’s license (CDL) program. Jake Whitley, Instructor for the Professional Driving Academy, began the first session during Nation Truck Driver Appreciation Week (September 11-17) with three students. Due to state guidelines, Whitley can teach four students at a time. “I am […]
WATCH: Time lapse footage of Downtown Abilene hotel
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great progress has been made on a new hotel construction in Downtown Abilene! Hilton DoubleTree said floors have been finished and siding is being added. Check out this progress footage shared by Big Country Aerial Imagery: Ground first broke on Abilene’s Downtown Hotel and Convention Center in November 2021 and it’s […]
New artwork to be unveiled at Abilene Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition
ABILENE, Texas — Public art provides thought-provoking interactions and discussions. This year, the Abilene Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is celebrating 42 years of public art by adding four new pieces to their display. No other community-based art organization in Texas has run as long as this one. The sculptures will...
Big Country stop makes list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’
BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country stop has made Texas Monthly’s list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’. Barbadilla, stationed outside Perini Ranch steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, beckons for road trippers to stop and take a look at her and all of her thirty-foot-long glory. She is one of […]
Abilene’s Cold Case: Jennifer Servo, 20 years later
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20 years ago today former KRBC news reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment. Despite a violent crime scene with an overwhelming amount of evidence, her killer is still free, and only two potential suspects have ever been named. Who killed Jennifer Servo? What happened that day? Watch as […]
Community Oasis offers services to the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summer days in West Texas left many people in search of places to stay cool. In mid June, St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church of San Angelo decided to open a Community Oasis. The center is a place where the community is welcome to stop by...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 16, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have increased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 16, 2022, the Tom Green County...
City of San Angelo to Sue Netflix
SAN ANGELO, TX — City Attorney Theresa James wants the City of San Angelo to join a statewide effort to recover franchise fees from multiple streaming providers of video content including Netflix. The resolution to authorize hiring the attorneys to sue the streaming providers lists Netflix, Hulu, and Disney DTC, LLC, “and other video providers” is proposed for City Council approval on Tuesday. Streaming providers are proving video content over broadband internet lines that are laid inside City right-of-ways. The ability to sue the streaming providers comes from a legacy Texas law called The…
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in the Concho Valley
The Concho Valley kicked off the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with an event dedicated to embrace the cultures and traditions of those with Hispanic descent. Guest speakers, music and dances were all part of the celebration. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to October 15. This month-long dedication...
