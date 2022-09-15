ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Money Movers: Meet The Company That Processed $10 Billion In Payments Last Year

Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!. Louis Hoch, President & CEO of Usio, Inc USIO , was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Sep 16, 2022. Usio is a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With PepsiCo

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PepsiCo. Looking at options history for PepsiCo PEP we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Realestate#Whales#Okta#Open Interest#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment AMC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
Benzinga

The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022. About The TJX Companies, Inc. The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With NXP Semiconductors

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NXP Semiconductors NXPI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vale VALE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Ovintiv

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ovintiv OVV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ovintiv. The company has an average price target of $66.38 with a high of $77.00 and a low of $56.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For September 19, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 16.92% at $0.08. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.39% at $19.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.17% at $2.38. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 15.09% at $0.45. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.26% at $0.42. MariMed MRMD...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BNTX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on BioNTech BNTX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
Benzinga

Analyst Builds Bullish Case For This Neuromuscular Company, Sees 200% Upside

HC Wainwright has assumed coverage on Scholar Rock Holding Corp SRRK with a Buy rating and price target of $30. The analyst writes that with a positive readout from the Phase 2 TOPAZ study under their belt, Scholar Rock’s apitegromab (SRK-015) is shaping to be a transformative therapeutic for Type 2/3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Roku Whale Trades For September 19

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Roku ROKU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Where Ansys Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Ansys ANSS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $280.0 versus the current price of Ansys at $238.92, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Ansys...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Affirm Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Affirm Holdings's (NASDAQ:AFRM) short percent of float has fallen 6.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.15 million shares sold short, which is 16.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Cognex Stock Is Surging After Hours

Cognex Corp CGNX shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company raised third-quarter guidance ahead of its analyst day, which is scheduled for Tuesday. Cognex now expects third-quarter revenue to be between $195 million and $205 million as compared to the company's previous guidance of $160 million...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
84K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy