ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was shot and killed on Sunday at a residence on Burns Road in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department says they responded to a person shot call at about 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the gunshot victim in the front yard. Medical aid was rendered but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

LILBURN, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO