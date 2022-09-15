Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Shots fired during incident sending 2 cars into DeKalb County home
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A possible road rage incident turned violent Monday morning in DeKalb County. DeKalb police say at this time, it appears that the shooter fired rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver. The driver then struck a second vehicle and the two ran into a residence at Tradd Court and Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain.
CBS 46
‘Drug Rich’ gang member sentenced to life for murder during gun deal
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been sentenced to life without parole plus 45 years after being convicted of murder. William Moore-Earvin was convicted of shooting 19-year-old Andrew Miller in 2020. The pair met up at the Ashland Pine apartment complex in Stone Mountain to swap guns. Moore-Earvin was...
CBS 46
1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Lawrenceville
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Saturday night in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett Police Department says the double shooting took place at an apartment building on Britain Drive. Police responded to a person shot call at about 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they...
CBS 46
1 dead, father and son injured in triple shooting at parking deck in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead after a triple shooting at a parking deck in northwest Atlanta. Police say the shooting happened Monday around 1 a.m. at the Berkley Heights apartment complex parking deck on the 1700 block of Northside Drive NW. A total of three people were shot. One of the victims, believed to be in their 20s, died at the scene.
CBS 46
Man arrested for killing woman in Lilburn on Sunday night
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was shot and killed on Sunday at a residence on Burns Road in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department says they responded to a person shot call at about 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the gunshot victim in the front yard. Medical aid was rendered but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS 46
Man killed at auto body shop on Stone Mountain Highway
LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway in Lilburn. The Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived at an auto body shop on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road, they found a body of a man on the ground. It appears that the man had been shot to death.
CBS 46
Body of young male juvenile recovered in wooded area near Lithonia Park, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a young male juvenile was recovered in a wooded area near a DeKalb County park Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said at 4:20 p.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Parkway Trail in reference to a deceased juvenile behind the location.
CBS 46
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is dead after being hit by a car in northwest Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue around 2:20 a.m. in reference to a fatal hit-and-run collision and located a female who had been struck by a vehicle. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
CBS 46
Two arrested in shooting death of 19-year-old Stockbridge man
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stockbridge police officials have confirmed they arrested two men connected to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Stockbridge on Saturday evening,. “Detectives secured Henry County arrest warrants for murder on 26-year-old Garfield Plummer and 45-year-old Conrod Morrison,” officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Police...
CBS 46
Sheriff Victor Hill set to go to trial in October for alleged abuse of inmates
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Sheriff Victor Hill is set to go to trial in October, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Sheriff Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after he was arrested in April of 2021 for allegedly violating the civil rights of inmates in the Clayton County Jail that, a facility he has dubbed “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”
CBS 46
Attorneys for music exec Chaka Zulu respond to murder charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music executive and Atlanta rapper Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting in Buckhead in June, Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Officials say Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was identified by...
CBS 46
Funeral held for Georgia State trooper who died after training exercise
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia state troopers gathered to show their respect for trooper cadet Patrick Dupree who died on Sept. 8. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.
CBS 46
1 dead after tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deadly fiery crash on Interstate 285 westbound at Riverside Drive in Sandy Springs is causing traffic delays. According to the Sandy Springs Police Department I-285 westbound should be reopened in about an hour. The name of person who died has not been released at this...
CBS 46
Grady Hospital to serve as a training site for Army trauma teams
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grady Memorial Hospital will soon serve as a training site for Army trauma teams. Grady and the U.S. Army Surgeon General’s Office held a ceremony to mark the partnership. This partnership will make Grady the eighth trauma center in the country to serve as a...
CBS 46
Child taken to hospital after falling out of second-story building, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A child was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second-story building Sunday afternoon. According to a DeKalb County Fire spokesperson the incident happened at the 1200 block of Druid Hills Reserve. Fire officials did not say how old the child is or what the...
CBS 46
ARTportunity Knocks returns to Town Center at Cobb, Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ARTportunity Knocks will make another appearance at Town Center at Cobb Sept. 24. Events will include visual art displays, panels on building healthy relationships and collaborations with community organizations such as the sheriff’s office. Student and culinary artists will also be in attendance. ARTportunity Knocks...
CBS 46
Expecting mother shares frustrations ahead of Atlanta Medical Center’s closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The frustrations of Atlanta Medical Center’s closure continues for many residents, including for expecting mother Yasha Afaq. “In all of my 9 months, I thought this period would be my most relaxing time,” Afaq said. Instead, it’s been a frantic few days as Afaq...
CBS 46
McDonald’s celebrates ‘McTeacher’s Nights’ this week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Local McDonald’s restaurants will donate 10% of their proceeds this week to local schools during “McTeacher’s Nights.”. 19 local schools will benefit from the program; each school will get proceeds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at one location one night this week. All 19 schools are tied to a different McDonald’s location.
CBS 46
9-year-old autistic boy receives 15,000 birthday cards, big birthday bash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For several years, nine-year-old Austin Thomason was used to being bullied at school, and let down on his birthday. “No one showed at my party, only family,” he said. But his ninth birthday is one for the books. After a story from CBS46 aired earlier...
CBS 46
Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
