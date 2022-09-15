ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

CBS 46

Shots fired during incident sending 2 cars into DeKalb County home

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A possible road rage incident turned violent Monday morning in DeKalb County. DeKalb police say at this time, it appears that the shooter fired rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver. The driver then struck a second vehicle and the two ran into a residence at Tradd Court and Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Lawrenceville

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Saturday night in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett Police Department says the double shooting took place at an apartment building on Britain Drive. Police responded to a person shot call at about 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

1 dead, father and son injured in triple shooting at parking deck in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead after a triple shooting at a parking deck in northwest Atlanta. Police say the shooting happened Monday around 1 a.m. at the Berkley Heights apartment complex parking deck on the 1700 block of Northside Drive NW. A total of three people were shot. One of the victims, believed to be in their 20s, died at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man arrested for killing woman in Lilburn on Sunday night

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was shot and killed on Sunday at a residence on Burns Road in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department says they responded to a person shot call at about 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the gunshot victim in the front yard. Medical aid was rendered but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
LILBURN, GA
CBS 46

Man killed at auto body shop on Stone Mountain Highway

LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway in Lilburn. The Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived at an auto body shop on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road, they found a body of a man on the ground. It appears that the man had been shot to death.
LILBURN, GA
CBS 46

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is dead after being hit by a car in northwest Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue around 2:20 a.m. in reference to a fatal hit-and-run collision and located a female who had been struck by a vehicle. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two arrested in shooting death of 19-year-old Stockbridge man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stockbridge police officials have confirmed they arrested two men connected to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Stockbridge on Saturday evening,. “Detectives secured Henry County arrest warrants for murder on 26-year-old Garfield Plummer and 45-year-old Conrod Morrison,” officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Police...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

Sheriff Victor Hill set to go to trial in October for alleged abuse of inmates

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Sheriff Victor Hill is set to go to trial in October, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Sheriff Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after he was arrested in April of 2021 for allegedly violating the civil rights of inmates in the Clayton County Jail that, a facility he has dubbed “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Attorneys for music exec Chaka Zulu respond to murder charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music executive and Atlanta rapper Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting in Buckhead in June, Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Officials say Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was identified by...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

1 dead after tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deadly fiery crash on Interstate 285 westbound at Riverside Drive in Sandy Springs is causing traffic delays. According to the Sandy Springs Police Department I-285 westbound should be reopened in about an hour. The name of person who died has not been released at this...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Grady Hospital to serve as a training site for Army trauma teams

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grady Memorial Hospital will soon serve as a training site for Army trauma teams. Grady and the U.S. Army Surgeon General’s Office held a ceremony to mark the partnership. This partnership will make Grady the eighth trauma center in the country to serve as a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

ARTportunity Knocks returns to Town Center at Cobb, Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ARTportunity Knocks will make another appearance at Town Center at Cobb Sept. 24. Events will include visual art displays, panels on building healthy relationships and collaborations with community organizations such as the sheriff’s office. Student and culinary artists will also be in attendance. ARTportunity Knocks...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

McDonald’s celebrates ‘McTeacher’s Nights’ this week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Local McDonald’s restaurants will donate 10% of their proceeds this week to local schools during “McTeacher’s Nights.”. 19 local schools will benefit from the program; each school will get proceeds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at one location one night this week. All 19 schools are tied to a different McDonald’s location.
CBS 46

Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
ATLANTA, GA

