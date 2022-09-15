All candidates for Texas House of Representatives District 50 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

All three of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Texas House of Representatives District 50— incumbent James Talarico (D), Victor Johnson (R), and Ted Brown (L) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Texas’s state legislature. Texas is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Talarico:

“If I am re-elected to serve in the Texas House of Representatives, my top priorities will be to continue organizing for a high quality and equitable education for all of our children as-well-as affordable and accessible health care for all Texans. These foundational issues have been overshadowed by endless Republican culture wars for too long.”

Johnson:

“I will work hard to end Property Tax in this State and to pass an amendment to ensure that it never happens again. With property taxation you never truly own your home, you rent it from the state. If you rent your home, you pay property taxes in the form of higher rent. Texas generates enough surplus income to make the switch to a broad based consumption tax and eliminate all property taxes now.”

Brown:

“Besides the key messages of Personal Freedom issues and Economic Freedom issues, I am interested in Police Reform, Criminal Justice Reform, Election Reform, and Government Reform. For example, under Government Reform, I believe in Initiative, Referendum, and Recall at the state level; term limits for state officials; and electing the Secretary of State.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.