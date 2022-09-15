Read full article on original website
Requests for drainage structures, jail on Saline County agenda
Drainage structures and the jail project are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brown, Anthony Quinlinn; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of protection order; Unknown...
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond, budget on Salina city agenda
A variety of topics are on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday, including the pond at Jerry Ivey Memorial Park and the proposed 2023 budget. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair Saturday in downtown Salina
It's almost time for the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair!. The event is scheduled for Saturday in and around the museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue in downtown Salina. Entry to the street fair is open to the public at no charge. According to information from the museum, the street fair...
Rod Run pre-registration deadline Sept. 26
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is just one week left to pre-register for the 2022 Rod Run in downtown Hutchinson coming up September 30 and October 1. Pre-Registration for the 2022 Rod Run closes on September 26 at midnight. You can still participate by registering in person the day of...
Salina men sentenced for Aug. 2020 incident in which officer shot
Two individuals have been sentenced to prison for their roles in an August 2020 incident in Saline County that included shooting and injuring a Salina police officer, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Saline County District Court Judge Rene Young sentenced Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 39, of Salina, to 247...
Southeast of Saline XC Invitational postponed to Thursday
Due to inclement weather, the Southeast of Saline invitational will be postponed from Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22. This decision was made in the interest of runner safety with temperatures as high as 102 degrees in the Gypsum forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler...
Crestview Drive pavement replacement to begin Monday
Beginning Monday, the City of Salina Public Works Department will be replacing sections of pavement on Crestview Drive due to multiple water utility repairs. Crestview Drive between Hilldale Road and N. Eastborough Road will be closed to through traffic and will be detoured around the construction. Weather permitting, repairs are...
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
Burglar steals safe from recently opened Salina restaurant
A recently opened restaurant in south-central Salina was the victim of an early Friday burglary. Officers were dispatched to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio, Friday after an employee arrived at the restaurant and discovered the safe and its contents missing from a back storeroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It appeared that the backdoor to the restaurant had been pried open.
Storms pummel area, but bring much-needed rain
On a beautiful Sunday morning, Salinans were out picking up branches and other debris left in the wake of the thunderstorms that rolled through the area Saturday night. Occasionally, a chainsaw could be heard revving as larger tree limbs were being made ready for removal. While the storms brought much-needed...
Rainfall across area varies from trace to 3.50 inches
Rainfall once again was varied across the area, from a trace in Cloud and McPherson counties to 3.50 inches in Saline County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.74 inches of rain was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio Studios, 2.60 inches of rain was reported, while approximately 2.35 inches was reported in northwestern Salina.
Storm Prompts Several Calls to Sheriff
Saturday’s storm had deputies from the Salina County Sheriff’s Office responding to a number of severe weather events. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol on Saturday night around 8:44pm after a semi truck blew over on I-70 around mile marker 253. EMS checked out the driver and passenger who were okay.
New alcohol policy at Kansas State Fair ends well
The 2022 Kansas State Fair came to a close Sunday, and one big change this year resulted in fewer alcohol-related incidents over the 10 day period. For the first time, people over 21 could walk around the entire fairgrounds with alcohol bought on site, as long as it was in a clear, plastic cup. The new policy is in response to a bill the Kansas Legislature recently passed.
Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car
RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
Marion woman injured in crash when driver attempts illegal u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Robert S. Collins, 21, Sarona, Wisconsin, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles east of U.S. 77. A 2014 Subaru XV Crosstech driven...
Moran stops in Salina to visit Kansas STARBASE youth program
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina Friday to visit the United States Department of Defense Kansas STARBASE program for youth. The science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) outreach program in Salina is located at the Kansas National Guard facility at 2929 Scanlan Avenue. Kansas STARBASE also has programs in Kansas City, Manhattan, Topeka, and Wichita.
Salina Diocese schools honored by global nonprofit
The Catholic Schools of the Salina Diocese have been named a 2022 Cognia System of Distinction for excellence in education. Cognia, the global nonprofit school improvement organization, recognized 96 schools/school systems in the United States and Puerto Rico and nine in other countries across the globe as Schools/Systems of Distinction.
Police arrest Kansas felon for license plate, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of license plate and vehicle thefts in Salina have made an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested Anthony Bernal, 39, of Salina, in connection to the stolen license plate case, two stolen vehicle cases, and a case in which a loaf of bread and a package of Oscar Meyer hotdogs were stolen from a south Salina store, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
