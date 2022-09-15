ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. subcommittee votes to continue investigation into Schuylkill Co. commissioner amid calls for impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House subcommittee says it needs more time to continue its investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. This comes as some push for him to be impeached over sexual misconduct allegations. "There have only ever been two impeachments in the history of our Commonwealth," said...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania resident tries to illegally sell kangaroo

According to Pennlive, a six-month-old kangaroo was rescued from a home in Littlestown after the Pennsylvania Game Commission was alerted to an ad for the kangaroo on Facebook Marketplace. A kangaroo is considered to be “exotic,” and therefore requires a special permit to sell or even possess. No...
LITTLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sunoco A-Plus in Hilltown robbed, police seek information

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for information about a robbery that took place on September 16, 2022, 2:59 am, at the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Rt. 309 and Hilltown Pike. A Sunoco A-Plus employee reported that two males, wearing dark clothing and masks, threatened to...
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Harassment charge dismissed against Whitehall school board member

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Charges have been dismissed and the case is closed against a Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent. Fady Salloum was set for a summary trial Monday on a harassment charge, but the charge was dismissed, according to online court records. Salloum's attorney said...
PUBLIC SAFETY

