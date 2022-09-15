Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - PennDOT releases safety data about roundabouts in Pennsylvania
PennDOT is releasing data on the safety of roundabouts in Berks County and beyond. Tom Rader will have more. A woman was injured in another shooting in Reading over the weekend. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. subcommittee votes to continue investigation into Schuylkill Co. commissioner amid calls for impeachment
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House subcommittee says it needs more time to continue its investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. This comes as some push for him to be impeached over sexual misconduct allegations. "There have only ever been two impeachments in the history of our Commonwealth," said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania resident tries to illegally sell kangaroo
According to Pennlive, a six-month-old kangaroo was rescued from a home in Littlestown after the Pennsylvania Game Commission was alerted to an ad for the kangaroo on Facebook Marketplace. A kangaroo is considered to be “exotic,” and therefore requires a special permit to sell or even possess. No...
WFMZ-TV Online
Large fire in Stroud Twp. completely destroys car service center and multiple cars inside
STROUD TWP., Pa. - In Monroe County, a fire completely gutted a large car service building on West Main Street in Stroud Township. Officials say they responded after 3 p.m. and the fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire building. "We've lived here for 35 years and this place has always...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Sunoco A-Plus in Hilltown robbed, police seek information
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for information about a robbery that took place on September 16, 2022, 2:59 am, at the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Rt. 309 and Hilltown Pike. A Sunoco A-Plus employee reported that two males, wearing dark clothing and masks, threatened to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Harassment charge dismissed against Whitehall school board member
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Charges have been dismissed and the case is closed against a Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent. Fady Salloum was set for a summary trial Monday on a harassment charge, but the charge was dismissed, according to online court records. Salloum's attorney said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire breaks out at car dealership in Stroudsburg
Large fire in Stroud Twp. completely destroys car service center and multiple cars inside. A person driving by captured video of heavy smoke and flames coming from the dealership.
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen ran stop sign, causing deadly crash in Lynn Township, police say
LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a driver was killed when he ran a stop sign, causing a crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. Gabriel Whitesell, 18, was pronounced dead Friday at the scene of the crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road, the Lehigh County coroner said.
Comments / 0