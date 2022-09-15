Come and experience all the different vibrant culture that Colorado has to offer at the Denver International Festival
Go international at the Denver International Festival on Sunday, September 18th at Civic Center Park from 11am to 7pm.
The celebration will feature food, music, art and over 25 live performances. The Denver International Festival is the largest celebration of cultural diversity in Colorado.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0