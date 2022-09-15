Read full article on original website
Mark Cuban Shows Up 'Zoomers,' Drags Boomers As 'The Most Disappointing Generation'
Dallas Maverick’s owner and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban believes the boomer generation started out with the right idea, but has only gone downhill since the 60s and 70s. "Boomers are gonna go down in history as the most disappointing generation ever, from sex, drugs, and rock and roll to...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
iPhone 14 Lineup Demand Is A Boon For This China's Internet Stock. Analyst Calls It 'Top China Internet Pick'
Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated a Buy and $90 price target on JD.com, Inc JD. Lee recently hosted an investor call with management. He highlighted trends improved gradually from July to September, increasing confidence that revenue growth can improve 10 points in 2H22 from 2Q22. Lee sees the demand in...
Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment AMC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Roku Whale Trades For September 19
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Roku ROKU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Does FedEx's Earnings Miss Mean For Amazon? 'Expect Some Share Gains'
FedEx Corp FDX shares fell last week after the company reported weak preliminary results. Although the FedEx miss suggests softness across e-commerce as a whole, BofA Securities analysts see opportunity in Amazon.com Inc AMZN. What Happened: FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that...
Battle Of The Apes: GameStop, AMC Entertainment, APE Ahead Of Fed Decision, Here Are The Patterns To Watch
GameStop Corporation GME was holding strong Monday morning, rising up over 3.5% higher at one point before being knocked down to trade slightly lower in the afternoon. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC Preferred Equity APE attempted to break higher as well but ran into groups of sellers, with APE taking the brunt of the bearish price action, trading down over 5%.
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
Kevin O'Leary Applauds Activist Stake In Wix Stock: 'They Stop Idiot Management From Making Stupid Mistakes'
Wix.com Ltd WIX shares are surging Monday after Starboard Value disclosed a 9% stake in the cloud-based web developer. "Shark Tank" investor and O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary applauded the activist stake Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What To Know: Activist investors were fairly unpopular five years ago,...
