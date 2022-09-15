ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment AMC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Roku Whale Trades For September 19

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Roku ROKU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Does FedEx's Earnings Miss Mean For Amazon? 'Expect Some Share Gains'

FedEx Corp FDX shares fell last week after the company reported weak preliminary results. Although the FedEx miss suggests softness across e-commerce as a whole, BofA Securities analysts see opportunity in Amazon.com Inc AMZN. What Happened: FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that...
Battle Of The Apes: GameStop, AMC Entertainment, APE Ahead Of Fed Decision, Here Are The Patterns To Watch

GameStop Corporation GME was holding strong Monday morning, rising up over 3.5% higher at one point before being knocked down to trade slightly lower in the afternoon. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC Preferred Equity APE attempted to break higher as well but ran into groups of sellers, with APE taking the brunt of the bearish price action, trading down over 5%.
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay

GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
