All candidates for New York State Assembly District 30 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New York State Assembly District 30 — Steven Raga (D) and Sean Lally (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of New York’s state legislature. New York is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: Who are you? Tell us about yourself.

Raga:

“For four years, I worked as a Chief of Staff to Assemblymember Brian Barnwell. From experience, I can tell you issues that everyday residents are facing; I’ve worked with non-profit organizations that are filling vital gaps in providing community resources and services.”

Lally:

“I am a Medical Freedom, law and order candidate for New York State Assembly in Queens, NY. I have removed trash in my neighborhood, educated about the importance of health as the first line of defense against disease, and work with a group that rejects the policies of the New World Order. “

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.