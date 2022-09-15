ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

All candidates for New York State Assembly District 30 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 4 days ago
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New York State Assembly District 30 — Steven Raga (D) and Sean Lally (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of New York’s state legislature. New York is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: Who are you? Tell us about yourself.

Raga:

“For four years, I worked as a Chief of Staff to Assemblymember Brian Barnwell. From experience, I can tell you issues that everyday residents are facing; I’ve worked with non-profit organizations that are filling vital gaps in providing community resources and services.”

Lally:

“I am a Medical Freedom, law and order candidate for New York State Assembly in Queens, NY. I have removed trash in my neighborhood, educated about the importance of health as the first line of defense against disease, and work with a group that rejects the policies of the New World Order. “

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Ballotpedia News

Challenge period for Oklahoma marijuana initiative ends with four challenges filed; state supreme court to decide on whether the initiative will appear on the 2022 ballot

A 10-day challenge period for Oklahoma marijuana initiative State Question 820 ended on September 15 with four challenges filed with the state Supreme Court. In addition to resolving the challenges, the Supreme Court is also set to decide on whether the measure will be placed on the November 2022 ballot.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ballotpedia News

These 10 California donors gave over $56.3 million

In California politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $1.5 billion in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $56.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to California state-level candidates...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Assembly#Election State#Legislature#The Democratic Party#Democratic
Ballotpedia News

These 10 Indiana donors gave over $2.7 million

In Indiana politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $54.0 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $2.7 million, or 5 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Indiana state-level candidates...
INDIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D), Mark Robertson (R) running in a district that became less Democratic due to redistricting

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D), Mark Robertson (R), and Ken Cavanaugh (L) are running in the general election for Nevada's 1st Congressional District on November 8, 2022. The partisan balance of Nevada's 1st Congressional District changed as a result of redistricting following the 2020 census. According to data compiled by Daily Kos, Joe Biden (D) would have won this district in the 2020 presidential election with 53% of the vote. Under the old district lines, Biden won the 1st District with 62% of the vote. The district's Partisan Voter Index, a measurement tool that scores each congressional district based on how strongly it leans toward one political party, changed from D+15 in 2018 to D+3 in 2022.
NEVADA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Cindy Axne (D) and Zach Nunn running in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District election

Incumbent Cindy Axne (D) and Zach Nunn (R) are running in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election on Nov. 8, 2022. The Gazette's Liz Mathews said the race was "likely Iowa's most competitive House election." In the 2020 election, Axne defeated David Young (R) by 1.4 percentage points. According to a Daily Kos analysis of the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump (R) would have defeated Joe Biden (D) by 0.1 percentage points in the 3rd district and, after redistricting, would have defeated Biden by 0.4 percentage points in the redrawn district.
IOWA STATE
Ballotpedia News

These 10 Arizona donors gave over $27.3 million

In Arizona politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $162.1 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $27.3 million, or 17 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Arizona state-level candidates...
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Four states currently have a governor of one party and a veto-proof state legislative majority of the opposing party

Four states have a governor of one party and veto-proof legislative majorities of the opposing party: Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, and Massachusetts. Voters will determine whether three states—North Carolina, Vermont, and Wisconsin—could also have a veto-proof majority and an opposing party governor as a result of the 2022 elections.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Lydia York defeats Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness in Democratic primary

Lydia York defeated incumbent Kathy McGuiness in the Democratic primary for state auditor on September 13, 2022. McGuiness was elected to the office in 2018. McGuiness was convicted on three misdemeanor charges in July 2022: conflict of interest, structuring, and official misconduct. The charges stemmed from McGuiness hiring her daughter to work in the auditor's office as other employees' hours were cut during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the conviction, leaders in both chambers of the state legislature called on McGuiness to resign. This was the first instance of a sitting statewide elected official in Delaware being convicted of a crime. McGuiness faces maximum sentences of up to one year in prison for each misdemeanor count.
DELAWARE STATE
Ballotpedia News

Steve Doyle spent more than any other Democratic Assembly candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Democratic Assembly candidates and officeholders have spent $1.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Steve Doyle has spent more than any other Democrat. Doyle is the representative for Wisconsin Assembly District 94 and is running for re-election in 2022. Doyle raised $662,798 and spent...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: UW Health nurses’ strike called off after agreement to seek counsel from Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission

UW Health nurses' strike called off after agreement to seek counsel from Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority (UW Health) nurses called off a planned three-day strike after hospital management and nurses agreed to ask the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission whether the hospital may legally recognize the union.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

New Jersey incorporates climate change into K-12 curriculum standards for public schools

New Jersey became the first state to incorporate climate change into K-12 curriculum standards at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The State Board of Education first announced that they would adopt the new curriculum standards in June 2020, after the curriculum changes were initiated by New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy. The updated standards aim "to prepare students to understand how and why climate change happens and the impact it has on our local and global communities as well as to act in informed and sustainable ways."
EDUCATION
