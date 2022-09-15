Founded by Jessica Berguig and Francesco Balzano in 2020, Studio AFTER BACH is taking its refined design style to Paris for its debut residential project on Avenue Montaigne. The duo’s minimalistic language is transmitted across the two-story apartment, channeling heavenly energy and a timeless approach. In addition, the home takes inspiration from David Lynch’s 2001 film Mulholland Drive, replicating a 1950s American household through a contemporary lens.

