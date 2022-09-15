Read full article on original website
Look Inside Studio AFTER BACH's Debut Residential Project on Avenue Montaigne
Founded by Jessica Berguig and Francesco Balzano in 2020, Studio AFTER BACH is taking its refined design style to Paris for its debut residential project on Avenue Montaigne. The duo’s minimalistic language is transmitted across the two-story apartment, channeling heavenly energy and a timeless approach. In addition, the home takes inspiration from David Lynch’s 2001 film Mulholland Drive, replicating a 1950s American household through a contemporary lens.
Row House Architecture: The Origins and Variety of This Style
A row house is a common architectural style in large historic cities worldwide. While it has origins as low-budget housing, row houses have a unique style beloved by many home buyers. Row homes are desirable in cities with charming historic districts like New York and Boston, where they are most...
