All candidates for Texas House of Representatives District 47 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Texas House of Representatives District 47— incumbent Vikki Goodwin (D) and Rob McCarthy (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Texas’s state legislature. Texas is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Goodwin:

“Providing an excellent education for all children is foundational. Our schools prepare our youth for a successful future, being productive in their communities and solving the issues of the day.”

“It is imperative we address climate change now. Texas experienced an unprecedented storm in Feb. 2021 and was unprepared for it. Resiliency demands we maintain a diverse power grid, and protecting the environment means we must stop allowing venting and flaring of gas.”

“Texans deserve access to affordable healthcare, and we should expand Medicaid as one step toward increasing coverage. State leaders have shown poor leadership when it comes to COVID precautions, banning mask and vaccine mandates which could have saved lives.”

McCarthy:

“Keep Government Limited – The Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Texas explain the role of government. Questions of the propriety of a government action can be answered in these pages. Restricting government from overreach will lower expenditures and enable a reduction of tax rates.”

“Spending Must Be Responsible – All members of government have the responsibility to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. It is essential that spending is limited and extremely targeted when necessary.”

“Protect Our Community – All of us who have chosen to make Travis County our home have invested in this community. Both home owners and renters are choosing to invest their time and money in building a life here and deserve a fully funded and trained force of first responders to protect that investment.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

