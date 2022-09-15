Read full article on original website
Windsor eviscerates Milton 46-6 for namesake
MILTON, Vt. — In the 2022 Yellowjackets bowl, Windsor's Logan Worrall led the way with a multi-touchdown game on the way to a 46-6 win over Milton. Milton played Windsor tight to start, but in the second quarter the latter was able to pull away thanks to a Worrall long run for a score.
FOX US Open of Mountain Biking returns to Vermont
KILLINGTON, Vt. — For the first time since 2018, the FOX US Open of Mountain Biking returns to Vermont this weekend. The last time the country's largest downhill race of its kind came to the green mountain state, Neko Mulally took home the victory. The 29-year-old is looking to do the same this year.
Berkshire region real estate sales
15 West Road: Colin S. Nissan and Emily B. Nissan of Alford to Artur Sapek and Mollie Conlee, $1,750,000 on 09/02/2022. 32 Algerie Road: Carl F Goodman RET and Carl F. Goodman of Becket to Susan M. Meagher and Kerry J. Denvir, $655,000 on 08/29/2022. 684 Leonhardt Road: Brian Mccarty...
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington
Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
A Legend Returns This Saturday!
Growing up in the Berkshire's, we have a lot of dedicated motorcycle riders around here. Now the only machines I've ever touched in my lifetime were 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, and go-karts. I have never actually climbed on a motorcycle to ride; however, I do know a handful people that have and still do.
Investigation of two dead at Killington Motel
Vermont State Police (VSP) is investigating two deaths that happened at Killington Motel in Killington, on the night of September 17. Darlene Parker, 56, and Thomas Dodge, 53 were found dead in their motel room.
5 small towns in New England ranked among 15 best places for fall leaf peeping
Five small towns in New England have been ranked among the 15 best places in America for fall leaf peeping, according to a new list. Trips to Discover recently published its “15 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Fall Foliage” ranking with the official start of autumn now just days away.
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
Good Samaritans rescue man from fiery crash in Warner
WARNER, N.H. — Numerous good Samaritans helped to pull a man from a fiery crash on Interstate 89 in Warner on Sunday. State police said Zachary Brock, 41, of Warner, experienced a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his car and catch fire. First responders told News...
Two-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 7A in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Shaftsbury yesterday. The crash occurred on Route 7A, directly in front of the Chocolate Barn, at around 12:40 p.m. According to the report, Manuel M. Campos, 52, of Manchester, was traveling north on Route 7A behind Diane L....
I Publius: Was the Great Barrington roundabout really necessary?
When I heard that the town was going to put a roundabout where Route 23 meets Route 7, I said, “This is not good.” As is often the case, I was right. There was some seriously misplaced thinking going on and if you’ve been going around that circle, you know that I’m right. It’s clearly an accident waiting to happen. I said so when they announced the new rules, and, while I am not always right, in this case I was. As you carefully enter that circle and then carefully exit it, presumably without getting hit, you may find yourself asking why this so-called “improvement” was necessary. The thing is, if you give someone a hammer, that person will always be looking for something to use the hammer on. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ve gotta say that I really never had a problem before the new “improved” circle was installed. In the old days, I came up to the light, waited for it to signal that it was safe to go, and when the right moment came, I went. Maybe because I am older now and have been following old rules for so long, I find this new way of doing things frustrating.
Car crash in Granville leaves 1 dead
A person has died after a crash on Route 22 in Granville. New York State Police said Richelle Wooddell, 38, of Granville, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway
Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
Man accused of choking Vermont highway construction worker, attacking him with broken bottle
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a construction worker with a glass bottle and fleeing. According to Vermont State Police, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m., 24-year-old Ramiro Muro went into the woods near a construction site on the I-91 when he was allegedly "attacked from behind" by Ryan Avery. State Police allege Avery "placed the victim in a chokehold, broke a glass bottle, and used a shard to slash the victim."
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge
A prosecutor said he is holding off on filing an aggravated assault charge against Ryan Avery, who was arrested Wednesday night by Vermont State Police, as there was more information that investigators needed to “flesh out.” Avery was ordered held Thursday on a separate charge. Read the story on VTDigger here: Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge.
Pair allegedly kidnap Bennington woman on drug ransom
A Massachusetts pair is behind bars after they allegedly kidnapped a Bennington woman Monday over a drug debt.
