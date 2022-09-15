ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle

PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - At the event, attendees met talented Readers, Healers & Vendors. Tarot, Runes, Mediumship, Psychic Readers, Crystals, Authors, and Artists. You could also sign up for a chance to stay locked inside and learn about the history through the spirits supposedly inhabiting the castle. People there say the event is a great way to bring the community together to support the historic house and learn something new.
PROCTOR, VT
WCAX

The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma.

Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The building burned into early Friday morning, fought by the Castleton Fire Department, we will provide an update when it is available. Vermont Special Olympics Fall Games over the weekend.
ESSEX, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington

Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
KILLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
Brattleboro, VT
Lifestyle
Brattleboro, VT
Society
County
Windham County, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
City
Brattleboro, VT
mynbc5.com

FOX US Open of Mountain Biking returns to Vermont

KILLINGTON, Vt. — For the first time since 2018, the FOX US Open of Mountain Biking returns to Vermont this weekend. The last time the country's largest downhill race of its kind came to the green mountain state, Neko Mulally took home the victory. The 29-year-old is looking to do the same this year.
KILLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway

Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
mynbc5.com

USDA announces $1.63M in grants for two Vermont health care institutions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is sending $1.63 million in funding to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare in an effort to support rural health care providers. The funding, which totals $1,637,600, was given via Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, the agency said...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
truecrimedaily

Man accused of choking Vermont highway construction worker, attacking him with broken bottle

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a construction worker with a glass bottle and fleeing. According to Vermont State Police, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m., 24-year-old Ramiro Muro went into the woods near a construction site on the I-91 when he was allegedly "attacked from behind" by Ryan Avery. State Police allege Avery "placed the victim in a chokehold, broke a glass bottle, and used a shard to slash the victim."
VERMONT STATE
hwy.co

Your Guide to the Haunted Wilson Castle in Vermont

If you’re interested in exploring Vermont’s spookiest hidden places, you must put Wilson Castle on your list. Located deep in the hills of Proctor, Vermont, its history and hauntings are spine-chilling. These include stories of “shadow people,” a figure poking its head around corners, and creepy photos.
PROCTOR, VT
VTDigger

Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses

The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
compassvermont.com

Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy