WCAX
A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle
PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - At the event, attendees met talented Readers, Healers & Vendors. Tarot, Runes, Mediumship, Psychic Readers, Crystals, Authors, and Artists. You could also sign up for a chance to stay locked inside and learn about the history through the spirits supposedly inhabiting the castle. People there say the event is a great way to bring the community together to support the historic house and learn something new.
WCAX
The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma.
Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The building burned into early Friday morning, fought by the Castleton Fire Department, we will provide an update when it is available. Vermont Special Olympics Fall Games over the weekend.
mychamplainvalley.com
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington
Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
World’s Largest Garage Sale dates announced
At the end of September, Main Street in Warrensburg is set to become a very busy place. Get there early, find somewhere to park, and plan to be there for a while - the World's Largest Garage Sale is back.
The Homeless Issue In Pittsfield Is Coming Up, But Does Anyone Want To Address It?
With an issue in the Berkshires of having rentals that are sky high, even for someone who works a full-time job, I really don't see the homeless situation getting any better unless something changes. I see the issue with homeless people, even families having a hard time this fall and...
mynbc5.com
FOX US Open of Mountain Biking returns to Vermont
KILLINGTON, Vt. — For the first time since 2018, the FOX US Open of Mountain Biking returns to Vermont this weekend. The last time the country's largest downhill race of its kind came to the green mountain state, Neko Mulally took home the victory. The 29-year-old is looking to do the same this year.
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
WMUR.com
Lebanon rescue crews called after dog found wandering on roof of home
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police and fire crews were called after a dog was found wandering on the rooftop of a home Thursday morning. Crews at the scene said the dog, Max, had escaped the second floor apartment by breaking through a window screen. They helped to rescue Max...
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway
Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
Investigation of two dead at Killington Motel
Vermont State Police (VSP) is investigating two deaths that happened at Killington Motel in Killington, on the night of September 17. Darlene Parker, 56, and Thomas Dodge, 53 were found dead in their motel room.
mynbc5.com
USDA announces $1.63M in grants for two Vermont health care institutions
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is sending $1.63 million in funding to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare in an effort to support rural health care providers. The funding, which totals $1,637,600, was given via Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, the agency said...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
5 small towns in New England ranked among 15 best places for fall leaf peeping
Five small towns in New England have been ranked among the 15 best places in America for fall leaf peeping, according to a new list. Trips to Discover recently published its “15 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Fall Foliage” ranking with the official start of autumn now just days away.
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man arrested after police find 37 animals, injured elderly woman in stolen U-Haul
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Hampshire man is facing over three dozen charges after police in Florida uncovered 35 cats, two dogs and an injured elderly woman in a stolen U-Haul. New Port Richey police in Florida said the U-Haul was reported stolen to Newport, New Hampshire...
Man accused of choking Vermont highway construction worker, attacking him with broken bottle
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a construction worker with a glass bottle and fleeing. According to Vermont State Police, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m., 24-year-old Ramiro Muro went into the woods near a construction site on the I-91 when he was allegedly "attacked from behind" by Ryan Avery. State Police allege Avery "placed the victim in a chokehold, broke a glass bottle, and used a shard to slash the victim."
hwy.co
Your Guide to the Haunted Wilson Castle in Vermont
If you’re interested in exploring Vermont’s spookiest hidden places, you must put Wilson Castle on your list. Located deep in the hills of Proctor, Vermont, its history and hauntings are spine-chilling. These include stories of “shadow people,” a figure poking its head around corners, and creepy photos.
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
compassvermont.com
Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
