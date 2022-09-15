Many people who drive up and down Beach Road every day don’t know it’s there. The Beach Schoolhouse aka/LIA (Lincolnville Improvement Association) or LHS (Lincolnville Historical Society) is a somewhat non-descript, shabby-looking building at the end of a long driveway. Sure, there’s a sign out front, partly obscured by an over-grown cedar tree, but signs can become part of the landscape, especially if you’re hell bent for the ferry – we actually have rush hour here on Beach Road as pick-ups tear down in the morning and head home late afternoon.

LINCOLNVILLE, ME ・ 13 HOURS AGO