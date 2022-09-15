Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Join me in voting for Anne ‘Pinny’ Beebe-Center for Maine Senate District 12
Voters in coastal Knox County are fortunate that Anne “Pinny” Beebe-Center, a highly experienced public servant, will be on the ballot in November to represent us in Maine Senate District 12. I have known Pinny for many years. She is motivated by a deep belief in the inherent worth and dignity of every person. This principle inspires Pinny’s longstanding work to strengthen our communities and improve government programs and systems.
penbaypilot.com
Linda P. Crockett, notice
NORTH HAVEN — Linda P. Crockett, 75, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 12, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A graveside celebration of life will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 12 (noon) p.m., at Sea View Cemetery, North Haven, Maine. A full obituary will be published. To...
penbaypilot.com
Charles S. Holdstein, notice
NORTHPORT — Charles S. Holdstein, 68, of Northport formerly of Rockland, passed away on September 13, 2022 in Northport. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home Belfast, Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast City Council agenda includes appointment of two new Belfast PD sergeants, MDOT responses to concerns, new memorial bench by Boathouse
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes a Belfast Police promotion and new hire, a new memorial bench, and MDOT responses to City’s traffic safety concerns. The first item on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston police expect to ‘set the standard’ for future small-town Maine law enforcement
THOMASTON — Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe is proposing a solution to his department’s staff shortage that’s a first of its kind in the realm of Maine law enforcement. “I really think that we are going to have the most applications we’ve ever seen in this department,” said Hoppe.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: Hidden in Plain Sight
Many people who drive up and down Beach Road every day don’t know it’s there. The Beach Schoolhouse aka/LIA (Lincolnville Improvement Association) or LHS (Lincolnville Historical Society) is a somewhat non-descript, shabby-looking building at the end of a long driveway. Sure, there’s a sign out front, partly obscured by an over-grown cedar tree, but signs can become part of the landscape, especially if you’re hell bent for the ferry – we actually have rush hour here on Beach Road as pick-ups tear down in the morning and head home late afternoon.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Kimberly L. Drew-Parsons, of Unity, and Daniel L. Parsons, of Unity Township, were married Oct. 23, in Unity Township and divorced July 25. Jodie L. Stout, of Frankfort, and Jeffrey B. Stout, of Stockton Springs, were married...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 9-15. Brittany Saucier, 23, of Belfast, operating while license suspended or revoked in Prospect March 14, 2020, $250 fine; violating a condition of release in Belfast May 6, 2021, $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked in Belfast May 6, 2021, $250 fine; violating a condition of release in Belfast July 14, 2021, $500 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked in Belfast July 14, 2021, dismissed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, obituary
CUSHING — Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, 81, died peacefully, Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Born in Damariscotta, June 7, 1941 she was the daughter of Ernest, Sr. and Mildred. Collamore Eaton. At the age of 9, Irene moved with her family to St. George...
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for Appleton school committee meeting Sept. 19
APPLETON — The school committee for the Appleton Village School will hold its next committee meeting Monday, Sept. 19 and the agenda for the meeting has been set. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at the school on Union Road. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Sept. 6-13. Ashley Rae Benner, 39, of Cushing, criminal forfeiture of property in Thomaston April 11, 2022. Michael R. Demers, 64, of Lincolnville, operating under the influence (alcohol), no test, failure to give correct name, address...
penbaypilot.com
Why I'm Supporting Jason Trundy for Sheriff
Back in 2014, I made a documentary about Waldo County Government and toured the Sheriff's Office and Reentry Center. I was struck by how well managed both facilities were. As a member of the Lincolnville Select Board for the last five years and a member of the Waldo County Budget Committee for the last four, I have worked with the Sheriff's Office on several issues. I continue to be impressed with their professionalism and service to Waldo County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Sept. 5-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. July 30 (late entries) Thomas Thomas...
penbaypilot.com
Camden Hills boys, girls take first in Waldoboro cross country meet
WALDOBORO — The high school cross country teams from Lincoln Academy, Waterville, Medomak Valley, Camden Hills, Erskine Academy, Cony and Morse competed Thursday, Sept. 15 in Waldoboro as part of Medomak Valley’s homecoming festivities. Girls Team Results. 1. Camden Hills — 1:46:56.01. 2. Lincoln Academy — 1:52:39.44...
penbaypilot.com
Come out from behind the subterfuge
When “Jack Bauer” is ready to come out from behind his subterfuge, that’s when I might begin to pay attention to what he has to say. But not until then.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds July 25 - Aug. 5. CCSC Real Estate LLC to Katherine Loblein and John Gibbs. Aleta McKeage to Albert W. Scovern III and Diane R. Follingstad. Leah Bannister to Jennifer M. McKinley. Henry L. and Barbara...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Sept. 4-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 4. Gage B. Bowman, 23, of Belfast, was issued...
penbaypilot.com
Norma J. Rackliff, obituary
SPRUCE HEAD — Norma J. Rackliff, 91, died peacefully in her sleep, Monday, September 12, 2022. Born in Warren, May 31, 1931, she was the daughter of George and Doris Wincapaw Ranquist. Educated locally, Norma attended Warren Schools. On March 5, 1947, she married Alvin B. Rackliff in Rockland....
Comments / 0