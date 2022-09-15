The top chefs from the show “Top Chef” come together for a great cause

Chef Byron Gomez , a local chef that was on season 18 of the show Top Chef is calling all his former contestant from the show and they’re putting together a dinner that will benefit the victims of the Marshall Fire.

The devastation from the fire really affected Chef Gomez and he wanted to do something to help his community rebuild.

For two nights some amazing chefs will gather together in Boulder for a little Top Chef reunion as well as cook up some amazing dishes all for the folks affected by the Marshall Fire.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased by clicking on this link . The event is on September 23rd and 24th at the Greystone Castle in Boulder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.