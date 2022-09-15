Read full article on original website
Drugs Seized, Cass County Woman Arrested During Traffic Stop
A Cass County woman has been arrested and is now facing drug charges. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Crow Wing County on September 10th with the assistance from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. 42-year-old Candice Whitebird of Walker was arrested at the scene.
One person is arrested in large drug bust
Drugs Seized After A Cass County Women Was Arrested
17-year-old ejected, killed in airborne crash on Highway 200
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday. The crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the yet-to-be-identified teen was driving a Buick Century westbound on Hwy. 200 in Cass County at about 1 a.m. when he went off the road at a curve and went airborne off a road approach. The car landed sideways and rolled.
Cass Lake Man Wanted for 20 Felony Charges Arrested in St. Cloud
The Central Minnesota Violent Task Force arrested a man on September 6th in St. Cloud who was wanted on 20 felony level charges. Authorities say 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County had violations ranging from weapon charges to drug violations. Investigators of the Task Force and the Paul Bunyan...
Fatal rollover crash near Walker
WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
Wanted Felon From Cass County Arrested in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it arrested a northern Minnesota man wanted on 20 felony level charges. September 6th, the task force was contacted by investigators with the Paul Bunyan and Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force that 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County was in St. Cloud. He was wanted on charges such as weapons and drug violations.
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
Crow Wing Co. Sheriff Candidates Answer Questions at Brainerd Chamber Forum
Scott Goddard, the incumbent Crow Wing County Sheriff, and Eric Klang, currently the Pequot Lakes Chief of Police, answered questions about reducing crime, the lessons they’ve learned in law enforcement, and more at a candidate forum hosted by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday night. More information...
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
Sheriff Investigating After Body of 19-year-old Man Found
BRAINERD -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:00 a.m. Sunday deputies were called to a report of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing in Long Lake Township just south of Brainerd. The man...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
CentraCare Announces Locations for Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics
(KNSI) — Ahead of cold and flu season, CentraCare is operating several drive-thru flu shot clinics over the next two months. When arriving for an appointment at a drive-thru location, patients stay in their car, and a nurse comes to them. Shots will be offered on select weekends at numerous locations starting on Saturday, September 17th, at CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud at the Meadows Entrance. Other sites include Long Prairie, Melrose, Sauk Centre, and Willmar.
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
Bemidji Coalition Launches Stable Supportive Rental Housing Plan
Local leaders and landlords gathered Thursday via Zoom to launch a new housing initiative for the Bemidji area. The coalition Northern Access has worked over the past year to develop the “Stable Supportive Rental Housing” program, and with it they look to give people in need a second chance.
Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum
(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
Brainerd School Named National Blue Ribbon School
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDLM) – Lowell Elementary School in Brainerd has been named a national Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour on Friday.
