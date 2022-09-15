Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
dayton.com
Sunday Chat with FotoFocus Biennial director, Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth
Month-long regional event celebrates photography with 100 exhibits. She could never have guessed at age 13 when she visited the Dayton Art Institute with her grandmother and gazed at the Ansel Adam’s photograph, “Moonrise Over Hernandez,” that she would someday be curating photography exhibits at the DAI or directing the largest photography biennial in North America.
dayton.com
Author Andrea Wang draws on Yellow Springs childhood in her award-winning book ‘Watercress’
Andrea Wang is a 2022 Ohioana winner for her book “Watercress.” The author, the daughter of Chinese immigrants, lived in Yellow Springs as a child. She draws on her experiences of growing up in one of two Asian American families in the village in the 1970s. Wang, who...
dayton.com
DPAA announces children’s auditions for ‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Amahl’
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced auditions for children’s roles in Dayton Ballet’s holiday production of “The Nutcracker” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Dayton Ballet Studios inside the Victoria Theatre. Dayton Opera is also holding auditions for two children’s roles in its holiday production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” Sat. Oct. 1 in Studio A of the Metropolitan Arts Center in downtown Dayton.
dayton.com
Chicka Wing closes Huber Heights location
Chicka Wing, a fast-casual chicken restaurant that opened its doors in Huber Heights at the end of May, has closed. “First & foremost, we want to thank everyone so much for supporting us as a small local business,” a Sept. 18 post on Chicka Wing’s Facebook page said. “We have tried our hardest to work with the consistent increase of, well, everything & it’s an uphill battle we can’t seem to win. Unfortunately, we’ve decided to close our doors.”
dayton.com
UD writers’ workshop founder earns praise
Teri Rizvi, executive director of strategic communications at the University of Dayton, founded the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop in 2000, but didn’t begin putting her own experiences into book form until the pandemic brought her public world to a halt. The result of her efforts was her first...
dayton.com
The King of Rant is back in Dayton for one night
Lewis Black (a.k.a. The King of Rant) will stop in Dayton on Friday, Sept. 23 to bring his Off The Rails tour to the Victoria Theatre courtesy of Dayton Live. Black said the tour name is self-explanatory. “I don’t think we are on the rails,” he said. “We are completely...
dayton.com
Closing of Middletown brewery at end of month ‘leaves an empty, gut punch feeling’
Rolling Mill Brewing Co. opened on First Avenue five years ago. The long-term impact of COVID-19 and rising prices of products claimed the life of another Butler County business. Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the...
dayton.com
Fresh CultureFest in Springfield returns with record number of vendors
Following a two year-hiatus, the event that shows how unique the makeup of the Springfield community is and celebrates those differences and similarities will return. With the theme of “Here Comes the Sun,” CultureFest 2022 will have a record number of vendors and reflect the area’s diversity. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in downtown Springfield, and admission is free.
dayton.com
National Cheeseburger Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area
Today is National Cheeseburger Day!🍔 There’s nothing better that a burger with a slice of cheese on top. Here’s where you can get freebies and deals in the Dayton area:. ExploreBest of Dayton: Vote here for Best Hamburger. Burger King - Royal Perks members can receive a...
dayton.com
Renaissance Festival adds more food options
With more than 200,000 people expected to pass into the enchanted gates of the Ohio Renaissance Festival this year, there’s an enormous appetite for entertainment as well as food. The 30-acre 16th century English village of Willy-Nilly is open on weekends through Oct. 30 to play host to massive...
dayton.com
Air Force 75th anniversary: See how Wright-Patterson played pivotal role
Long before there was an Air Force, Dayton and Wright-Patterson played formative roles. Though the Air Force celebrates its 75th anniversary today, the history of what led to that 1947 milestone arguably started in Dayton. And without the efforts of generations of Daytonians, the Air Force and its arsenal might...
dayton.com
Kettering Ice Arena open for season, new pro shop underway
The Kettering Ice Arena is open for the 2022-2023 season with a few updates and a new pro shop on the way. Tony Habart, manager of the Kettering Ice Arena, said people throughout the area have a lot to look forward to this season. From monthly themed skates to upgrades including new LED lighting and safety nets, the arena will be even better.
