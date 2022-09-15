ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Sunday Chat with FotoFocus Biennial director, Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth

Month-long regional event celebrates photography with 100 exhibits. She could never have guessed at age 13 when she visited the Dayton Art Institute with her grandmother and gazed at the Ansel Adam’s photograph, “Moonrise Over Hernandez,” that she would someday be curating photography exhibits at the DAI or directing the largest photography biennial in North America.
DPAA announces children’s auditions for ‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Amahl’

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced auditions for children’s roles in Dayton Ballet’s holiday production of “The Nutcracker” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Dayton Ballet Studios inside the Victoria Theatre. Dayton Opera is also holding auditions for two children’s roles in its holiday production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” Sat. Oct. 1 in Studio A of the Metropolitan Arts Center in downtown Dayton.
Chicka Wing closes Huber Heights location

Chicka Wing, a fast-casual chicken restaurant that opened its doors in Huber Heights at the end of May, has closed. “First & foremost, we want to thank everyone so much for supporting us as a small local business,” a Sept. 18 post on Chicka Wing’s Facebook page said. “We have tried our hardest to work with the consistent increase of, well, everything & it’s an uphill battle we can’t seem to win. Unfortunately, we’ve decided to close our doors.”
UD writers’ workshop founder earns praise

Teri Rizvi, executive director of strategic communications at the University of Dayton, founded the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop in 2000, but didn’t begin putting her own experiences into book form until the pandemic brought her public world to a halt. The result of her efforts was her first...
The King of Rant is back in Dayton for one night

Lewis Black (a.k.a. The King of Rant) will stop in Dayton on Friday, Sept. 23 to bring his Off The Rails tour to the Victoria Theatre courtesy of Dayton Live. Black said the tour name is self-explanatory. “I don’t think we are on the rails,” he said. “We are completely...
Fresh CultureFest in Springfield returns with record number of vendors

Following a two year-hiatus, the event that shows how unique the makeup of the Springfield community is and celebrates those differences and similarities will return. With the theme of “Here Comes the Sun,” CultureFest 2022 will have a record number of vendors and reflect the area’s diversity. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in downtown Springfield, and admission is free.
Renaissance Festival adds more food options

With more than 200,000 people expected to pass into the enchanted gates of the Ohio Renaissance Festival this year, there’s an enormous appetite for entertainment as well as food. The 30-acre 16th century English village of Willy-Nilly is open on weekends through Oct. 30 to play host to massive...
Air Force 75th anniversary: See how Wright-Patterson played pivotal role

Long before there was an Air Force, Dayton and Wright-Patterson played formative roles. Though the Air Force celebrates its 75th anniversary today, the history of what led to that 1947 milestone arguably started in Dayton. And without the efforts of generations of Daytonians, the Air Force and its arsenal might...
Kettering Ice Arena open for season, new pro shop underway

The Kettering Ice Arena is open for the 2022-2023 season with a few updates and a new pro shop on the way. Tony Habart, manager of the Kettering Ice Arena, said people throughout the area have a lot to look forward to this season. From monthly themed skates to upgrades including new LED lighting and safety nets, the arena will be even better.
