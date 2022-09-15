ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All candidates for Texas House of Representatives District 52 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 4 days ago
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Texas House of Representatives District 52— Luis Echegaray (D) and Caroline Harris (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Texas’s state legislature. Texas is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Echegaray:

  • “Mental Health Care: Our legislature must address funding and availability of Mental Health care in TX.”
  • “Education: We must adequately finance education again, with the State funding 50-60% of the budget.”
  • “Veterans Services: Identify Veterans in all Texas counties permitting expanded services for homeless Veterans, unemployed Veterans, and tackle Veteran suicides.”

Harris:

  • “Secure the Border and Stop Illegal Immigration”
  • “Stop Critical Race Theory and ensure parents have a say in what their kids are taught.”
  • “Back the Blue: Stop the radical defund the police movement”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
