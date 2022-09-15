Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump, who was not invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle, took a dig at Joe Biden mocking the president’s 14th-row seating assignment.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday.He added: “In real estate, like in politics and in life, location is everything!”This comes after Mr Biden, over the weekend, said that the FBI’s discovery of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago in August raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised by Mr Trump holding onto hundreds of documents, and called it “irresponsible”.Mr...
No US trade deal on the horizon, admits Truss as she flies in for Biden meeting
Britain may not strike a free trade deal with the US for years, Liz Truss has admitted ahead of her first bilateral meeting with Joe Biden. The new prime minister conceded that talks were unlikely to start in the “medium term” as she travelled to New York on her first foreign trip since entering Downing Street.
Ukraine war to take centre stage at UN as west and Russia vie for support
The UN general assembly summit this week will be dominated by a struggle – between the US and its allies on one side and Russia on the other – for global support over the fate of Ukraine, as the global south fights to stop the conflict from overshadowing the existential threats of famine and the climate crisis.
