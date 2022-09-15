All candidates for Nevada State Assembly District 18 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Nevada State Assembly District 18 — incumbent Venicia Considine (D) and Christine DeCorte (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of Nevada’s state legislature. Nevada is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Considine:

“A good paying job, a stable home, access to quality healthcare, and an equitable education system are requirments to build a life with dignity.”

“Equality and equal rights.”

“Protecting our environment so we can leave the next generations a sustainable planet.”

DeCorte:

“A Government For the people BY the people.”

“Education and family values”

“Small Business/ Entrepreneurialism is the backbone of our country”

