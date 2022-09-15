Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi
Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
wxxv25.com
Jubilee Havens holds ‘Stop the Traffic’ color walk-run to raise awareness of human trafficking
Many gathered in D’Iberville’s Town Green to participate in Jubilee Havens ‘Stop the Traffic’ Color Walk. Jubilee Havens is a group on a mission to provide safe havens for victims of human trafficking. The walk gave people a chance to support a great cause while having...
Comments / 0