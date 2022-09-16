ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Teen passes $20,000 goal for fundraiser: Shooting Out ALS set for Saturday

By By Kim Grizzard Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jjph_0hx47oG600

Sixteen-year-old markswoman Caroline Howard generally tries to avoid overshooting her target. But in her first fundraising effort for the ALS Association, she is more than satisfied for her aim to be off.

“My first goal was originally $10,000,” Caroline, a D.H. Conley High School junior said of her ambitious plan for the Shooting Out ALS fundraiser, to be held Saturday in Washington, N.C. “I thought I should just make a big goal, but I ended up passing that. Then I changed it to $15,000 and passed that, and then $20,000 was the next mark.”

This weekend’s event, to be held at Hunters’ Pointe Sporting Clays, has drawn more than 50 participants for a skeet shooting tournament, raising more than $21,000 to benefit the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, previously known as the Jim “Catfish” Hunter chapter.

A former member of the competitive shooting team at Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston, Caroline fell in love with shooting after seeing her parents shoot skeet when she was growing up. What drew her to the cause of combatting ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) was watching her mother care for a friend who was battling the disease.

“My mom’s best friend from college had ALS,” she said of the woman, who died at age 41, leaving two children. “Watching my mom go back and forth to Georgia for about 13 months really made me want to do something.

“ALS has just been my passion since I was in sixth or seventh grade,” Caroline said. “It’s just something I wanted to do something about. I thought I would bring my two passions together and decided to do this.”

The effort has found support at Conley, where Caroline is an honor student and a cheerleader. Her high school lost its former football announcer, Nelson Cooper, to ALS in 2017. Cooper was an associate professor of recreation and park management at East Carolina University, where former baseball coach Keith LeClair died from the disease in 2006 at age 40.

The most recent Down East Walk to Defeat ALS, held in May, raised nearly $50,000 to fight what is often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

With help from her parents, Ken and Amy Howard, Caroline attracted support from several corporations, including sponsors Grady-White Boats and Executive Personnel Group.

“I just wanted to do something big,” she said. “I did not think it would be as big as it was starting out.”

Proceeds from the event will be directed toward ALS education, support groups, access to care and advocacy for people with ALS and their families.

#Fundraising#Als#East Carolina University#Skeet Shooting#Charity#The Als Association#D H Conley High School#Arendell Parrott Academy
