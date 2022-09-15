ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Brattleboro, VT
Brattleboro, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington

Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
KILLINGTON, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Joanna M. Munn, 25

MANCHESTER — Joanna Michelle Munn, 25, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Joanna was born on October 27, 1996, in Lexington, South Carolina, the daughter of Joseph and Amanda (Cassidy) Munn.
MANCHESTER, NH
vermontbiz.com

Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Hidden gems around the Manchester Airport

It was almost 100 years ago that planes started taking off from the Manchester Airport. Tonight, we put the focus just beyond the runway to some unique stops you may want to check out. Plus, Bill Rogers is an inspiration to all who meet him. He's 88-years-old and he skydives,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Good Samaritans rescue man from fiery crash in Warner

WARNER, N.H. — Numerous good Samaritans helped to pull a man from a fiery crash on Interstate 89 in Warner on Sunday. State police said Zachary Brock, 41, of Warner, experienced a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his car and catch fire. First responders told News...
WARNER, NH
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

