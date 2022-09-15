Read full article on original website
First grader, “Junebug” passes unexpectedly
Jewel Justine "Junebug" Burch, 6 unexpectedly passed away on September 8. Jewel was a first grader at Hoosick Falls Elementary School.
1 hospitalized after River Street fire
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a four-unit apartment complex on River Street in Troy.
'Taken Away Too Soon': Northborough Teenager Suddenly Dies At 16
A 16-year-old boy has died unexpectedly at his home in central Massachusetts, loved ones said. Jon Niemi was found unresponsive at his Northborough home around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Northborough Police said on Facebook. He was pronounced dead a few moments later by fire and EMS crews, police said.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 18, 2022
Budget Cabinet Sales Inc., to 350 Main LLC, 288-320 Main St., $900,000. Chester S. Wojcik to Wayne Mulligan and Sharon Mulligan, 15 Sycamore Terrace, $325,000.
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
mychamplainvalley.com
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington
Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
Investigation of two dead at Killington Motel
Vermont State Police (VSP) is investigating two deaths that happened at Killington Motel in Killington, on the night of September 17. Darlene Parker, 56, and Thomas Dodge, 53 were found dead in their motel room.
laconiadailysun.com
Joanna M. Munn, 25
MANCHESTER — Joanna Michelle Munn, 25, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Joanna was born on October 27, 1996, in Lexington, South Carolina, the daughter of Joseph and Amanda (Cassidy) Munn.
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Hidden gems around the Manchester Airport
It was almost 100 years ago that planes started taking off from the Manchester Airport. Tonight, we put the focus just beyond the runway to some unique stops you may want to check out. Plus, Bill Rogers is an inspiration to all who meet him. He's 88-years-old and he skydives,...
Car crash in Granville leaves 1 dead
A person has died after a crash on Route 22 in Granville. New York State Police said Richelle Wooddell, 38, of Granville, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
WMUR.com
Good Samaritans rescue man from fiery crash in Warner
WARNER, N.H. — Numerous good Samaritans helped to pull a man from a fiery crash on Interstate 89 in Warner on Sunday. State police said Zachary Brock, 41, of Warner, experienced a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his car and catch fire. First responders told News...
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
Officials eye new close date for New Hampshire youth center
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire lawmaker on Friday proposed extending the March deadline to close the state’s troubled youth detention center amid concerns that the current timeline would endanger public safety. The debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago...
Bicyclist rescued from mountain in Sunderland
An injured bicyclist was rescued from a mountain in Sunderland Wednesday night.
5 small towns in New England ranked among 15 best places for fall leaf peeping
Five small towns in New England have been ranked among the 15 best places in America for fall leaf peeping, according to a new list. Trips to Discover recently published its “15 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Fall Foliage” ranking with the official start of autumn now just days away.
Vermont Issues First Three Licenses for Retail Cannabis Sales
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued licenses on Wednesday to businesses in Burlington, Rutland and Middlebury that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. The three businesses are the first in Vermont to get the green light for retail sales. “Today’s license approvals mark a historic...
