Lil Nas X offered pizza to “homophobic protesters” camped outside his Boston show over the weekend.On Monday (19 September), the 23-year-old rapper posted a video of a group of protestors who showed up outside his concert in Boston.Some of the protestors carried signs that read: “Jesus is God, even demons know it” and “Repent and believe the gospel.”Speaking of the incident, Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, wrote over a TikTok video: “So peopel [sic] were protesting my concert last night.“So we brought them pizza.”In the video, Lil Nas X’s team can be seen handing...

