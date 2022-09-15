Read full article on original website
23-year old Sylacauga man dead as a result of shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Over the weekend, a 23-year old man from Sylacauga was shot and killed, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding the city’s latest homicide. The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the community’s help in solving the death of DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston.
2 Kansas men arrested following Jasper manhunt
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
Man found shot to death in crashed vehicle in Birmingham’s Pratt City
Police responding to a report of a traffic accident found a motorist dead from a gunshot wound. Birmingham 911 received a call at 5:30 p.m. Monday of an accident on Pratt Highway near Cordova Avenue. When officers went to check on the occupant, they found the driver unresponsive. Officers then...
76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
Man gets life in prison for 2011 murder of Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub
A Lee County jury Thursday sentenced Joshua Russell to prison for the rest of his life for the 2011 murder of Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub, who was 27 at the time of his death. Russell, 35, had been convicted of the crime in 2013, but that sentence was reversed...
Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant
Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/12/22 to 09/18/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/12/22 to 09/18/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 858 calls for service. There were 87 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 44 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 26 misdemeanor arrests. There were 16 traffic accidents, 107 traffic stops, and 28 traffic citations. 23 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and one animal related citations issued.
Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
74-year-old Leeds woman swindled out of $35,000; police recover money, trying to ID suspect
A 74-year-old Leeds woman was scammed out of $35,000, but police said they recovered all the woman’s money. The investigation began Sept. 9, when the woman reported that someone called her and accused her of a crime. The suspect told her she would have to mail $20,000 to a location in New York.
Narcotics Agents in Tuscaloosa Catch Couple with 2 Pounds of Marijuana, $17,000 Cash
Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a couple after finding over two pounds of marijuana and almost $18,000 cash at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex last week. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Monday, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block...
Another arrest has been made involving the shooting near Leeds
LEEDS– Another arrest has been made for a case involving a shooting that happened near Leeds Thursday evening, Aug. 31. On Friday, Sept. 16 investigators arrested 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson of Goodwater. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Dickerson is currently...
Family and friends seek answers, justice 4 months after murder of UAB researcher
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's been nearly 4 months since UAB researcher David Westbrook was shot and killed in Birmingham's Woodlawn community. Watch the video above to hear from a close friend about the search for answers and justice.
On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested
The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the three Alabama police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. He was arrested in May after a neighbor who didn’t recognize him called police. The neighbor believed Jennings was a suspicious person at the home of another neighbor who was out of town. During a press conference on Saturday, Jennings said he felt dehumanized and humiliated during his arrest. He went on to say that despite his verbal identification to responding officers, police did not believe him. Jennings was arrested and booked into Talladega County Jail, where he was released after posting $500 bail. His charges were dismissed with prejudice on June 1. On Saturday, Jennings stated that the mayor of Childersburg had not yet contacted him about his arrest. “I am here today for there to be some accountability,” Jennings said. “Not here for revenge, I’m here for accountability and for justice.”
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night on I-65, police say. According to Pelham Police, I-65 was closed from Exit 246 to Exit 242 after a pedestrian was struck and killed just before MM 242. I-65 South is now back open. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing […]
Grayson Valley busts yields 8 guns, 125 lbs. of weed
From The Tribune staff reports GRAYSON VALLEY — A search warrant executed in Grayson Valley on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of eight guns and 125 pounds of marijuana, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement […]
City of Tuscaloosa Threatens to Close Bars, Arrest Owners and Staff for Overcrowding
The city of Tuscaloosa is ready to take drastic steps to prevent overcrowding in its bars, including closing businesses for 24 hours and arresting staff, city attorney Scott Holmes said in a letter last week. In a letter dated September 16th, Holmes said just a few weeks into this college...
Talladega man dead following motorcycle crash
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
Birmingham man arrested in deadly July shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Birmingham Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting back in July.
