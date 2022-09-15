ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

sylacauganews.com

23-year old Sylacauga man dead as a result of shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Over the weekend, a 23-year old man from Sylacauga was shot and killed, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding the city’s latest homicide. The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the community’s help in solving the death of DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston.
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

2 Kansas men arrested following Jasper manhunt

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
JASPER, AL
CBS 42

76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Pelham, AL
Pelham, AL
Shelby County, AL
Shelby County, AL
CBS 42

Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
JASPER, AL
AL.com

Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant

Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/12/22 to 09/18/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/12/22 to 09/18/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 858 calls for service. There were 87 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 44 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 26 misdemeanor arrests. There were 16 traffic accidents, 107 traffic stops, and 28 traffic citations. 23 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and one animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
Terry Jarvis
wvtm13.com

Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Another arrest has been made involving the shooting near Leeds

LEEDS– Another arrest has been made for a case involving a shooting that happened near Leeds Thursday evening, Aug. 31. On Friday, Sept. 16 investigators arrested 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson of Goodwater. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Dickerson is currently...
LEEDS, AL
thewestsidegazette.com

On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the three Alabama police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. He was arrested in May after a neighbor who didn’t recognize him called police. The neighbor believed Jennings was a suspicious person at the home of another neighbor who was out of town. During a press conference on Saturday, Jennings said he felt dehumanized and humiliated during his arrest. He went on to say that despite his verbal identification to responding officers, police did not believe him. Jennings was arrested and booked into Talladega County Jail, where he was released after posting $500 bail. His charges were dismissed with prejudice on June 1. On Saturday, Jennings stated that the mayor of Childersburg had not yet contacted him about his arrest. “I am here today for there to be some accountability,” Jennings said. “Not here for revenge, I’m here for accountability and for justice.”
CHILDERSBURG, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 SB in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night on I-65, police say. According to Pelham Police, I-65 was closed from Exit 246 to Exit 242 after a pedestrian was struck and killed just before MM 242. I-65 South is now back open. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing […]
PELHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Grayson Valley busts yields 8 guns, 125 lbs. of weed

From The Tribune staff reports GRAYSON VALLEY — A search warrant executed in Grayson Valley on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of eight guns and 125 pounds of marijuana, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

