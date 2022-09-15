ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

You can meet Cheech and smoke his 'Stash' this weekend

By Alex Washington
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago
Cheech Marin (left) and Tommy Chong.

Last month, canna-icons Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong launched their self-titled cannabis company in the Michigan market.

The Cheech and Chong Cannabis Company premiered its debut product line, Cheech and Chong, at Nature's Medicines dispensaries throughout Michigan.

There are five other brands under the Cheech and Chong Cannbis Company umbrella, and this weekend Cheech Marin will be at Bloom City in Sturgis to introduce "Cheech's Stash."

“When you think about cannabis there are a few names that immediately stick out, and Cheech is one that everyone thinks of first!” said Neil Pagels, general manager of Bloom City Sturgis, in a press release. “Cheech has been working to normalize cannabis use since before I was born, and that is exactly what we are trying to do at Bloom City Sturgis. Our whole team is thrilled to have him stop by and learn from a living legend while helping to spread the word about his top-shelf grass” said Neil Pagels, general manager of Bloom City Sturgis, in a press release.

For production, Marin partnered with Lansing-based grower Aardvark Industrees. One of the introductory strains is Cousin Strawberry G, a fruity hybrid, with additional strains released in the next few months.

Fans can meet Cheech between 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Bloom City, 2773 S. Centerville Rd., Sturgis.

Comments / 19

Tina Galloway
3d ago

Bloom city definitely needs some kind of endorsement... it's the most expensive, the crappiest product and horrible budtenders.Cheech should endorse The Dude Abides or Puff. bloom city is on the edge of Indiana and Michigan and trust that the Indiana cops are sitting, watching and waiting for cars leaving and entering Indiana.

Reply(1)
6
Andrew Whitman
3d ago

I grew up hearing stories from all the old smokers about the times they would have with these guys. They just don't seem so old now I am their age lol.

Reply
3
Cfour20
2d ago

You must young Neil cause that's completely wrong...Cheech sold-out left Tommy and became antiqued for decades(20+ yrs!) Tommy Chong.is what true fans think of first not Cheech lol seriously learn your history

Reply
2
