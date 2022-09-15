You can meet Cheech and smoke his 'Stash' this weekend
Last month, canna-icons Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong launched their self-titled cannabis company in the Michigan market.
The Cheech and Chong Cannabis Company premiered its debut product line, Cheech and Chong, at Nature's Medicines dispensaries throughout Michigan.
There are five other brands under the Cheech and Chong Cannbis Company umbrella, and this weekend Cheech Marin will be at Bloom City in Sturgis to introduce "Cheech's Stash."
“When you think about cannabis there are a few names that immediately stick out, and Cheech is one that everyone thinks of first!” said Neil Pagels, general manager of Bloom City Sturgis, in a press release. “Cheech has been working to normalize cannabis use since before I was born, and that is exactly what we are trying to do at Bloom City Sturgis. Our whole team is thrilled to have him stop by and learn from a living legend while helping to spread the word about his top-shelf grass” said Neil Pagels, general manager of Bloom City Sturgis, in a press release.
For production, Marin partnered with Lansing-based grower Aardvark Industrees. One of the introductory strains is Cousin Strawberry G, a fruity hybrid, with additional strains released in the next few months.
Fans can meet Cheech between 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Bloom City, 2773 S. Centerville Rd., Sturgis.
