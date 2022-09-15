ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Buses Of Migrants Dropped Off Near Vice President Kamala Harris' DC Home

By AJ Goldbloom
Naval Observatory Photo Credit: Wikipedia

In clear protest of the Biden administration's immigration policies, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' DC home, according to reports.

Over 100 migrants were stranded, some with their few belongings, outside of the Naval Observatory early on Thursday, Sept. 15, though Abbott's buses of migrants typically arrive at the capital's Union Station.

The lost asylum seekers were moved to a local church by SAMU First Response, a team of volunteers who help migrants when they arrive, although they were unaware of Abbott's logistical plans.

"The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years," Abbott said. "Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’

"Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, DC until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border."

Just last week, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency in response to the buses filled with migrants coming from both Texas and Arizona.

She said she would allocate $10 million to the new Office of Migrant Support, to fund the space and resources for the migrants.

