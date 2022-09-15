'Queer Eye' stars Antoni and JVN just came out as partners — business partners. We talked to the duo about their new pet line 'Yummers'.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Yummers

Queer Eye" stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness just launched a pet line of food mix-ins called Yummers . The two stars were inspired to create Yummers since they have their own cats and dogs they love to spoil.

The line of food toppers aims to add a little extra enticement to your pet's regular cat or dog food .

"It's kind of our three-way love child, but with pet products," Van Ness told Insider Reviews. The name comes from Van Ness yelling "yummers" whenever Porowski was cooking something on "Queer Eye."

People spend a lot of time finding food their pet loves to eat, but Yummers takes mealtime to the next level

"I've believed for a long time that the pet space really deserves a brand that is all about bringing the emotion of pet parenthood to the forefront and really giving pet parents permission to go crazy and spoil their pets rotten," said Frechette Rudisch.

The food mix-ins, also known as toppers, add a little extra to a pet's meal and are not intended to be fed in place of a cat or dog's regular food. All of the recipes are manufactured in the US with locally sourced ingredients.

What stands out about the line is that in addition to elevating mealtime, Yummers aims to support an animal's unique nutritional needs. The products include both gourmet enticements and functional toppers for cats and dogs. The functional toppers include supportive recipes for digestion, skin and coat, hip and joint, heart health, and calming.

"I have a knack for adopting cats who have some sort of tum-tum issue," said Van Ness, which is why they were interested in creating digestive mix-in formulas .

Porowski added that his pitbull mix, Neon, needs lots of protein because she's so high-energy. "We found that our experiences weren't singular; they weren't unique," he said. "These are things that other people are needing and wanting as well."

The line launches today, and the mix-ins are available for purchase on the Yummers Supply Co. website.

