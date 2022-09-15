ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Anne Hathaway channels 'Devil Wears Prada' character during New York Fashion Week

By GMA Team
GMA
GMA
 7 days ago

Anne Hathaway triggered a wave of nostalgia at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The actress attended Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2023 show wearing a monochromatic look that included a brown crocodile jacket and a matching black skirt and turtleneck.

For many, it's hard to unsee how much Hathaway was channeling -- intentionally or otherwise -- her iconic Andy Sachs character from the hit 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada."

Similar to her character, Hathaway also wore blunt bangs to the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9MAf_0hx46sVZ00
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Hathaway was photographed Wednesday sitting front row next to Vogue's editor in chief Anna Wintour, tennis star Serena Williams and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to weigh in on Hathaway's inspired look and shared their thoughts via Twitter.

"Anne hathaway referencing herself from the devil wears prada (17 years ago) while sitting next to anna wintour at fashion week… the grip she has on me," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user chimed in, calling Hathaway's appearance "iconic."

The early 2000s comedy-drama stars Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, a famed but demanding fashion magazine editor, and Hathaway as Andrea "Andy" Sachs, a college graduate that goes to New York City and lands a job as Miranda's co-assistant.

The film follows Sachs' journey to fit in with the rest of the fashion industry and Priestly's high standards. However, her personal relationships begin to struggle as a result of her brand new vibe. In the end, Sachs goes back to who she really is and moves on.

