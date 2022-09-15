ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Lloyd Reed Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLKxn_0hx46nLA00

Lloyd Reed, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa and formerly of Wiota, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Cookson, Oklahoma.

The son of Frank and Cecile (Mailander) Reed, Lloyd Harold was born August 14, 1927, in Atlantic, Iowa. He left high school to join the United States Army and served at the end of WWII. He was honorably discharged at the age of 21 and returned home to finish his education, graduating from Wiota High School in 1949.

On May 28, 1949, he was united in marriage to Wanda Mae Thomlinson at her parent’s home in Atlantic. The couple was blessed with three children, Denny, Ron and Donna. Following their marriage, they lived in Wiota, until moving to Atlantic in 2002.

Lloyd worked as a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, taking over his dad’s route. He retired on September 1, 1989, after 40 years. For many years, he would rise early, drive his route, come home for lunch and then head out to drive truck for Lawrence Kloppenburg.

In 1953, Lloyd helped start the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department and in 1954, took a big part in selecting and purchasing their first truck. He played an important role in the department for 69 years, remaining a lifetime member because they never would let him go! He has been a member of the First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota, Iowa, since 1959. Lloyd was a loyal churchgoer and there was never a doubt that on Easter Sunday he would be there–even if he had to head home from Arizona before the weather actually warmed up in Iowa.

In his spare time, he remodeled a number of homes, including one for each of his children. His dream was always to build a house from the ground up and he finally had that chance, building a new dwelling with and for his buddy, Garald Harris. He always enjoyed working with wood and learned to make turned segmented bowls and writing pens with his daughter, as he wintered in Arizona. In retirement he took up golf and rarely missed a day, still playing 5 days a week at the age of 94.

Lloyd is survived by his children, Denny Reed and his wife, Sherri of Des Moines, Ron Reed and his partner, Chuck Downs of Tucson, AZ and Donna Watson of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Shane Reed and his wife, Tammy of Urbandale, Mike Reed and his wife, Jamaica of Adair, Lisa Munsey and special friend, Matt Alexander of Ida Grove, Jennifer Yerton and her husband, Mike of Cookson, OK, Shaun Watson and his wife, Jeanette of Cumming, Brad Harris of Colorado Springs, CO; 18 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene Andersen of Atlantic; sisters-in-law, Norma Reed of Atlantic and Kathryn Clark of Redding, CA; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; parents Frank & Cecile Reed; parents-in-law, Herbert and Ethel Thomlinson; son-in-law, Robert Watson; daughter, Donna’s special friend, Denny Hall; brothers, Dick (Lucille) Reed, Howard Reed and Duane Reed, sister, Benita (Russell) Rasmussen; brothers-in-law, Ralph Andersen, Rex Clark, David (Georgia) Wilkins; and beloved aunt, Hilda Jorgensen.

A visitation with the family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota. Burial, with Military Honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army National Guard, will be held in the First Lutheran Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and recorded; more details will be available closer to the time of the service on the funeral home website.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lloyd’s family and his arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Kathryn Leander Obituary

Kathryn Marie Leander, age 62, of Lewis, IA, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her home in Lewis, IA. According to Kathryn’s wishes, cremation has been accorded. No services are scheduled at this moment. The staff of Schmidt Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
LEWIS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Alice Ann Kwapiszeski Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for 101-year-old Alice Ann Kwapiszeski of Omaha, NE, formerly of Westphalia IA will be Wednesday, September 21,2022 at 10:30 am. At St. Mary’s of the Assumption in Panama. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan from 5-7pm. The rosary will take place right after starting at 7pm on September 20th.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Arnold “Les” Brehmer Obituary

Funeral Services for 86 year old Arnold “Les” Brehmer of Walnut will be Monday, September 26th at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Walnut. Burial will be at the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include...
WALNUT, IA
Western Iowa Today

City of Council Bluffs and Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collaborative Impact awarded Destination Iowa Funding

(Council Bluffs) The City of Council Bluffs and the Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collaborative Impact received funding through Destination Iowa. The award of $4,900,000 will go toward phase four of the Iowa Riverfront Development project. This phase includes a treetop walk, a pier and a 138-foot-tall observation tower with an adventure course.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Wiota, IA
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Redding, IA
City
Adair, IA
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Urbandale, IA
Atlantic, IA
Obituaries
State
Oklahoma State
Western Iowa Today

Derryl Kline Obituary

Graveside Services for 90 year old Derryl Kline of Mankato, MN, formerly of Exira will be Tuesday, September 20th at 11AM at the Exira Cemetery. The family is in charge of arrangements.
MANKATO, MN
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Comments on Generous Donations

(Atlantic) Atlantic School Board member Laura McLean pointed out at Wednesday’s School Board meeting the generous donations from the two school foundations and the Atlantic Booster Club. For example, during the 2021-2022 school year, the Atlantic Booster Club gave $130,320.00 to the Atlantic Community School District. Additionally, Atlantic School’s...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

California man arrested following a pursuit in Stuart

(Stuart) A California man was arrested following a pursuit in Stuart Friday evening. The Stuart Police Department says at approximately 5:03 p.m. a Stuart Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle driving recklessly in the 3200 block of White Pole Road. The driver refused to stop for the Police Officer and accelerated through Stuart at a high rate of speed. The officer continued to pursue the vehicle west on White Pole Road into rural Guthrie County. Shortly after passing Talon Avenue, the driver, later identified as Jordin Andres Polanco of California, jumped from the moving vehicle. Polanco then ran west along White Pole Road and attempted to enter two separate passing vehicles by opening their doors. While attempting to enter one of the vehicles it is alleged that Polanco assaulted a female driver while trying to force her from the vehicle. As an Officer neared Polanco he ran south into a corn field. Polanco was seen exiting the corn field a short time later and was apprehended by Stuart Police and a Guthrie County Deputy. Polanco resisted arrest and an electronic control device was deployed.
STUART, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Reed
Person
Matt Alexander
Person
Shane Reed
Person
Brad Harris
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Wiota High School#Lloyd Worked#The First Lutheran Church
earnthenecklace.com

John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?

John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports eleven arrests and one citation between September 1st and September 16th. SK Kovac, 22, of Atlantic, was arrested September 1st for Public Intoxication. Owen Henson, 19, of Atlantic, was arrested September 3rd for Disorderly Conduct. Kisauo Stephen, 35, of Atlantic, was arrested September 4th...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Arrest Report

(Sidney) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office released a long list of arrests. Most recently, Fremont County Deputies arrested 34-year-old Blake Tobin of Sidney on Sunday for Domestic Abuse, 3rd Offense, Interference with Official Acts, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is held on no bond. *Deputies arrested 64-year-old...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Taking care of the football is St. Albert’s big emphasis this week

(Council Bluffs) The St. Albert football team enters Week 5 with a 1-3 overall record. The Falcons are 1-1 in district play. The Class A, District 7 playoff race is still wide open and coach Jake Driver’s squad looks to remain in the hunt when they travel to 1-3 Earlham. The Cardinals are also 1-1 in the league standings. “Every year our goal is to make the playoffs. This is a huge step. Last week was a downside to that, because it was a game that we feel like we should have one. We lost 14-0 and had four turnovers. Those 50-50 games you have to win in order to get to the playoffs. To me this is another 50-50 game.”
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
WandaVision
kmaland.com

Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa

Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy