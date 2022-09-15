Read full article on original website
2news.com
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing items including firearms from Doyle home
The Lassen County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested Friday night after stealing several items including firearms from a home in Doyle, California. On September 16, 2022, Lassen County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residential burglary at a residence on Hackstaff Road in Doyle. The subjects were observed...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sacramento man sentenced to 25 years to life for third strike following Auburn burglaries
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday a Sacramento man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a third-strike, first-degree residential burglary. Roy Lee Foster, 57, was involved in a March 3 burglary at 5 a.m. on Silverhawk Way in Auburn. According to the District...
crimevoice.com
Yuba County authorities release update on investigation into bodies found in Linda
Originally Published By: Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. “Last week, two female bodies were found at two different locations in Linda, CA. At this time, we have no missing persons that match their description and no evidence that their deaths are related. The cause of death in both incidents are...
crimevoice.com
Tens of thousands of fentanyl pills reportedly seized during Placer County traffic stop
Two people were arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Placer County. On the afternoon of August 29, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along eastbound I-80 at the Maple Street exit in Auburn. The deputy’s K-9 partner, Ruger, reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs on the driver’s side of the car, and a search was conducted.
actionnewsnow.com
Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrest
Originally Published By: Nevada City Police Department Facebook Page. “On 8/22/22 at approximately 11 pm, NCPD Officers were in the area of Sacramento St. and Railroad Ave. when they observed an individual driving a stolen vehicle. The officers attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop, however, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Jesse Hanson, failed to yield and lead officers on a short pursuit. The pursuit ended at Gracie Rd. and the Cascade Canal trail where Hanson eventually stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. Methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia, and keys to several other vehicles were found in Hanson’s possession. Hanson was booked into the Nevada County Jail for several charges which include: Possession of Stolen property, Recklessly Evading a Peace Officer, Violating Probation, and drug possession.
krcrtv.com
Scam Alert: Chico Police warns residents of police imposters
Chico, CA. — The Chico Police Department is warning Chico residents of a scam attempt at several residences where scammers are pretending to be representatives of Chico PD. Police were alerted Saturday to a scam attempt. According to police, the suspect called residents and identified themselves as a representative from the Chico Police Department.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 12-14: Callers report pesky juveniles
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 12-14, 2022. September 12. Clean...
actionnewsnow.com
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in Oroville Walmart threat investigation
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in its investigation into the threats made at employees and customers at Walmart on Thursday night. Oroville Police Sgt. Joshua Collins said the incident began with an argument in the store. A few minutes...
Lassen County News
Chester man dies in single-car crash on Highway 32
Matthew Wing, 45, of Chester, lost his life in a single-car crash on Highway 32 about 7 a.m. this morning Friday, Sept. 16. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Wing was driving his 1997 Toyota 4-Runner westbound on Highway 32 near mile post marker 8.74 when for unknown reasons he allowed the Toyota to cross the double yellow line, cross the eastbound lane, travel off the south shoulder and collide with a tree.
mynews4.com
Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake
Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
Lassen County News
Herlong shooting victim in critical condition
Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshot victim in the area of Jake’s Lane in Herlong about 8:58 a.m. today, Friday, Sept. 16. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, later identified as Ryan Farris, near a pump house on the property and began providing medical assistance.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville police officer files federal lawsuit claiming race discrimination, retaliatory actions
OROVILLE, Calif. - Another Oroville police officer filed a lawsuit against the city in federal court in Sacramento on Thursday. It was filed on behalf of Oroville Police Sergeant Michael Sears, a Black man. The complaint outlines a long list of allegations of race discrimination, denial of due process for...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
KCRA.com
El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire
Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
Real News Network
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
chicosol.org
Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed
I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
actionnewsnow.com
Autopsies performed on the two bodies found in Yuba County last week
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - The Yuba County Sheriff's Office reports that autopsies were performed by a forensic pathologist on the bodies of the two females who were found last week at two different locations in Linda. The first victim, who was located on Linda Avenue near Oleander Way, has been...
Two women's bodies found a day after each other in Yuba County
LINDA - Two deadly discoveries two days in a row has one community on edge.The bodies of two women were discovered in Linda, and both were found near homes in neighborhoods. One was found Thursday on the 1900 block of Linda Avenue and the other was discovered Friday on Cattail Court.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says they have no information the deaths are related and have not released how the women died. Still, the discoveries have people in Linda concerned for their own safety."Two in two days," Daniella Shadd said. Shadd is a mother of four and lives down the street...
