Quincy, CA

crimevoice.com

Tens of thousands of fentanyl pills reportedly seized during Placer County traffic stop

Two people were arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Placer County. On the afternoon of August 29, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along eastbound I-80 at the Maple Street exit in Auburn. The deputy’s K-9 partner, Ruger, reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs on the driver’s side of the car, and a search was conducted.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Quincy, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Quincy, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrest

Originally Published By: Nevada City Police Department Facebook Page. “On 8/22/22 at approximately 11 pm, NCPD Officers were in the area of Sacramento St. and Railroad Ave. when they observed an individual driving a stolen vehicle. The officers attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop, however, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Jesse Hanson, failed to yield and lead officers on a short pursuit. The pursuit ended at Gracie Rd. and the Cascade Canal trail where Hanson eventually stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. Methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia, and keys to several other vehicles were found in Hanson’s possession. Hanson was booked into the Nevada County Jail for several charges which include: Possession of Stolen property, Recklessly Evading a Peace Officer, Violating Probation, and drug possession.
NEVADA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Scam Alert: Chico Police warns residents of police imposters

Chico, CA. — The Chico Police Department is warning Chico residents of a scam attempt at several residences where scammers are pretending to be representatives of Chico PD. Police were alerted Saturday to a scam attempt. According to police, the suspect called residents and identified themselves as a representative from the Chico Police Department.
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 12-14: Callers report pesky juveniles

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 12-14, 2022. September 12. Clean...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Dirt Bike#Pcso Deputies#Dui
Lassen County News

Chester man dies in single-car crash on Highway 32

Matthew Wing, 45, of Chester, lost his life in a single-car crash on Highway 32 about 7 a.m. this morning Friday, Sept. 16. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Wing was driving his 1997 Toyota 4-Runner westbound on Highway 32 near mile post marker 8.74 when for unknown reasons he allowed the Toyota to cross the double yellow line, cross the eastbound lane, travel off the south shoulder and collide with a tree.
CHESTER, CA
mynews4.com

Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake

Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
TRUCKEE, CA
Lassen County News

Herlong shooting victim in critical condition

Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshot victim in the area of Jake’s Lane in Herlong about 8:58 a.m. today, Friday, Sept. 16. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, later identified as Ryan Farris, near a pump house on the property and began providing medical assistance.
HERLONG, CA
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire

Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Real News Network

Judge rules California prison must close

Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
CALIFORNIA STATE
chicosol.org

Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed

I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Autopsies performed on the two bodies found in Yuba County last week

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - The Yuba County Sheriff's Office reports that autopsies were performed by a forensic pathologist on the bodies of the two females who were found last week at two different locations in Linda. The first victim, who was located on Linda Avenue near Oleander Way, has been...
CBS Sacramento

Two women's bodies found a day after each other in Yuba County

LINDA - Two deadly discoveries two days in a row has one community on edge.The bodies of two women were discovered in Linda, and both were found near homes in neighborhoods. One was found Thursday on the 1900 block of Linda Avenue and the other was discovered Friday on Cattail Court.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says they have no information the deaths are related and have not released how the women died. Still, the discoveries have people in Linda concerned for their own safety."Two in two days," Daniella Shadd said. Shadd is a mother of four and lives down the street...
LINDA, CA

