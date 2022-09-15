Originally Published By: Nevada City Police Department Facebook Page. “On 8/22/22 at approximately 11 pm, NCPD Officers were in the area of Sacramento St. and Railroad Ave. when they observed an individual driving a stolen vehicle. The officers attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop, however, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Jesse Hanson, failed to yield and lead officers on a short pursuit. The pursuit ended at Gracie Rd. and the Cascade Canal trail where Hanson eventually stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. Methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia, and keys to several other vehicles were found in Hanson’s possession. Hanson was booked into the Nevada County Jail for several charges which include: Possession of Stolen property, Recklessly Evading a Peace Officer, Violating Probation, and drug possession.

NEVADA CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO