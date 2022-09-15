Read full article on original website
1 dead in hit-and-run collision on Northbound U.S. 71
One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
UPDATE: KCPD says one dead, several injured in I-70 ramp crash, 3-month-old unharmed
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a crash that left several people with critical injuries Saturday night. On Sunday, they said one of the victims had died. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on the Interstate 70 off ramp at 31st Street. Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
WIBW
KCTV 5
Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
Police: 24-year-old Kan. woman found dead after shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical emergency at at apartment in the 7400 Block of Flint, according to a media release from police. At the scene, officers located...
WIBW
KMBC.com
Two people in critical condition after early morning rollover crash on 169 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department says two people are in critical condition Saturday after an early morning crash. Accident investigators met with responding officers after vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned on 169 Highway. Authorities say their investigation revealed that a silver Chevrolet Tahoe...
fox4kc.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
KCTV 5
Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
WIBW
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sherrifs and Kansas Highway Patrol have the suspect in custody and the alert is canceled. The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they were searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. woman arrested after attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is behind bars in Shawnee Co. after she attempted to steal a truck with a trailer full of horses attached as the owner was unloading them. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brianna M. Nowak, 35, has been arrested and booked into jail for multiple counts of theft after an incident late Saturday night, Sept. 17, in the 8100 block of SE California Ave.
KCTV 5
Police conducting homicide investigation after body is found in KC apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What was initially considered a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department. According to police, officers went to the 2900 block of Wabash Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a person who was unresponsive.
Car chase ends with 1 person dead and two others injured Friday in KCMO
A man driving a stolen pickup truck died Friday after a chase with Missouri Highway Patrol troopers that ended when the truck rolled over several times.
KCPD launches homicide investigation after Wabash Avenue shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue regarding an unresponsive person around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
