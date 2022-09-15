ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSNT News

Investigation follows crash that left one dead

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead on Saturday evening. Dispatch received a call around 5:45 p.m. Saturday that stated there had been a single vehicle crash near NW 46th Street and NW Landon Road. The gray 2015 Ford Taurus had been traveling west […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

One dies following car fire North of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident led to a car fire north of Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 18, that an adult male has now died due to injuries sustained during an accident near the intersection of NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd. on Saturday evening.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
OLATHE, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: 24-year-old Kan. woman found dead after shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical emergency at at apartment in the 7400 Block of Flint, according to a media release from police. At the scene, officers located...
SHAWNEE, KS
WIBW

Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting suspect that sparked an alert in Jefferson Co. Sunday has been identified. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig confirmed to 13 NEWS that Logan Wittenberg, 27, was who authorities were looking for. Wittenberg was booked into the Jefferson Co. Jail at 9:15 p.m. Sunday...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Two people in critical condition after early morning rollover crash on 169 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department says two people are in critical condition Saturday after an early morning crash. Accident investigators met with responding officers after vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned on 169 Highway. Authorities say their investigation revealed that a silver Chevrolet Tahoe...
fox4kc.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
KSNT News

Woman charged with stealing trailer full of horses

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after theft occurred during an incident on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the 8100 block of SE California Avenue for a welfare check around midnight Saturday. The caller was on his way home with a trailer full of horses when he was flagged […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
BATES COUNTY, MO
WIBW

UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sherrifs and Kansas Highway Patrol have the suspect in custody and the alert is canceled. The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they were searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. woman arrested after attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is behind bars in Shawnee Co. after she attempted to steal a truck with a trailer full of horses attached as the owner was unloading them. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brianna M. Nowak, 35, has been arrested and booked into jail for multiple counts of theft after an incident late Saturday night, Sept. 17, in the 8100 block of SE California Ave.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

